Jalopnik
Mazda Confirms Two Brand-New Engines for the U.S.
Mazda is continuing its march towards becoming a premium automaker. We finally have official word that the Zoom Zoom brand is giving the U.S. market two brand new engine options that will debut in two new crossovers. Mazda’s future engine plans have been back and forth for the past few...
CNET
2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo First Drive Review: Small Tweaks for Big Families
Since its inception at the turn of the century, the Toyota Highlander has tucked several versions of a V6 gas engine under its hood. But change comes for everyone, even a mass-market brand as generally conservative as Toyota. Now, with a downsized engine and a much-needed tech upgrade, the 2023 Highlander is better positioned to remain a segment go-to.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
New car inventories rising and prices falling, but not much yet
New car inventories are rising as supply begins to catch up with demand, which has been hampered by increasing interest rates affecting consumer buying power.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
CNET
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype
The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...
The 2014 Toyota Prius Is a Fuel Efficient Used Hybrid Car Under $15,000
The Toyota Prius is the standard among hybrids. And if you're shopping for a used hybrid? The 2014 Toyota Prius is worth checking out. The post The 2014 Toyota Prius Is a Fuel Efficient Used Hybrid Car Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS First Drive Review: It's Bliss
Ferraris aren't exactly a dime a dozen (well, unless you're at Pebble Beach) but if there's any place where you might expect them to be relatively thick on the ground, it's the company's hometown of Maranello, Italy. Yet as I drive through the compact city center in the new Ferrari 296 GTS, I'm getting nothing but dropped jaws and double takes. Surely this can't be the first time these people have seen a Ferrari.
Cathie Wood Remains Skeptical Of Auto Debt: 'Decline In Used Car Prices Could Be Worse If...'
Cathie Wood, Founder of ARK Investment Management, reiterated her skepticism on auto debt saying a shift to electric vehicles could worsen the already declining used car prices. “Disruptive innovation/Deflation: The year-over-year decline in used car prices could be worse than -23% if the shift to electric vehicles is as rapid...
torquenews.com
An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage
Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
CNET
Why You Need Home Batteries (No, It's Not All About Blackouts)
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Home battery storage is moving from an exotic feature of the homes of the wealthy to...
