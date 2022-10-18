Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
WLWT 5
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
14news.com
Cemetery headstones vandalized in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Greenville police are looking for the people responsible for damaging some headstones at an old cemetery. It happened recently at the Old Greenville cemetery. Officers say several headstones were damaged. Police are hoping the public might have information on who is responsible.
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
wnky.com
Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
wnky.com
Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
14news.com
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Ohio County on Thursday to dedicate homes built for victims of the December 10 tornado. The Sumner family was home when the tornado destroyed the building around them. The foundations were still standing, and their home has been rebuilt. In...
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wdrb.com
2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
wnky.com
Enjoy Hooves & Harvest Fall Festival this Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hunting for weekend plans? If you’re around Bowling Green, you can head out to New Beginning’s Therapeutic Riding for Hooves & Harvest Fall Festival. This Saturday, come enjoy vendors galore, food trucks, pony rides, hayrides, face paintings, games, dunking booths and more!. New...
14news.com
Boil advisory issued for part of Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with the Ohio County Water District are made emergency repair on a 6″ main line on Apple House Road. Officials say the moderate drought conditions is causing the ground to shift, and underground pipes do not do well under movement. They say it causes pipe failures.
WBKO
UPDATE: Portion of bypass reopens after water main break
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that a portion of the U.S. 31W bypass reopened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after finishing repairs on a water main break for nearly five hours. The Warren County Water District repaired the water main break at the 500 block...
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
WBKO
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
wnky.com
Family-fun evening next Saturday at Scare on the Square
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Next Saturday is going to be an evening of family-friendly Halloween fun with the annual Scare on the Square!. From 3 to 6 p.m. downtown merchants will be handing out candy and other fun gifts to trick-or-treaters. There will also be a costume contest, food trucks, a performance...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
wnky.com
Glasgow-Barren County Tourism looking for movie extras
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you’ve wanted a shot at being on screen, tomorrow might be your chance. Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is looking for 15 extras for a movie. Applicants can try for a spot tomorrow at noon in Glasgow. All you need to do is send a message...
