ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, TX

Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwqjJ_0idewzO100
Photo: Getty Images

One Texas couple found a huge surprise beneath their back yard. My San Antonio reported that Don and Debbie Davis own a ranch in northwestern Medina County.

The couple was working on placing the ranch in a conservation easement for the preservation of water. That's when the Edwards Aquifer Authority discovered a huge cavern on their property.

Debbie explained that it was found in a thick patch of bushes. She said in a report, "In their mapping process, they found this little depression that no one had ever seen before. It was back in a thick clump of brush and we'd never gone there. And sure enough, when we went to check it out, there was a sinkhole with a tiny opening that we had no idea it opened up to this enormous cavern."

Bexar Grotto , a group of cavers that have been exploring, educating, and conserving caves since 1983, came to the property to check it out. They widened the hole with the hole, using a lot of effort to get the team into the cavern.

The first person to see the cave , Bennett Lee , said that when the team used a flashlight to see inside the cavern it was just a "black void, which lead them to believe they were onto something.

Lee said, "Rare that you open up into a huge room that's a 70 foot drop. So yeah, it was really amazing to be the first one in there and just see this huge room."

Comments / 5

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family gathering ends in shooting, according to police

SAN ANTONIO — A family gathering turned violent after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a reported shooting. Police say the family members were having a gathering in the backyard when an argument started.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy