9to5Mac

How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications

Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Stage Manager on iPad may be a mess, but this Steam Deck console can run macOS

In theory, macOS was designed to work exclusively with Macs. However, there are many ways to install Apple’s operating system on other computers, a process that has become known as Hackintosh. But one user did something rather unusual recently by installing macOS Catalina on a Steam Deck gaming console.
9to5Mac

Jony Ive successor Evans Hankey leaving Apple, no new design lead named yet

One of the heads of Apple’s design group, Evans Hankey, is to leave the company, via Bloomberg. The former VP Industrial Design officially led Apple’s design team alongside software design chief Alan Dye, following the departure of Jony Ive in 2019. Bloomberg says Hankey told employees she will...
9to5Mac

Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more

Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
9to5Mac

Here’s a look at the new Siri interface on Apple TV coming with tvOS 16.1

Following the announcement of new iPad models this week, Apple also introduced a new generation of Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support. In addition, the company also revealed a new Siri interface coming with tvOS 16.1 for all supported Apple TV models. Read on as we show you what the new interface looks like.
9to5Mac

M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week

The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”
9to5Mac

Tech earnings may show us just how bad things are, suggests CNN

CNN has pointed to upcoming tech earnings reports from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter – and suggested that they aren’t going to be pretty. The site argues that this may be the quarter in which tech giants reveal that their seeming immunity to the broader economic climate is at an end …

