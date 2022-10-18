Read full article on original website
Related
New ‘Level Lock+’ smart lock with Home Key support available for sale in Apple Retail Stores [U]
Earlier this week, we shared a statement from smart home accessory maker Level Home about supporting Apple Home Key technology in its products. After saying that this was “certainly not off the table,” the company launched a new smart lock named “Level Lock+” that does work with Apple Home Key.
9to5Mac
How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications
Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Stage Manager on iPad may be a mess, but this Steam Deck console can run macOS
In theory, macOS was designed to work exclusively with Macs. However, there are many ways to install Apple’s operating system on other computers, a process that has become known as Hackintosh. But one user did something rather unusual recently by installing macOS Catalina on a Steam Deck gaming console.
9to5Mac
Jony Ive successor Evans Hankey leaving Apple, no new design lead named yet
One of the heads of Apple’s design group, Evans Hankey, is to leave the company, via Bloomberg. The former VP Industrial Design officially led Apple’s design team alongside software design chief Alan Dye, following the departure of Jony Ive in 2019. Bloomberg says Hankey told employees she will...
9to5Mac
Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more
Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
9to5Mac
DaVinci Resolve coming to iPad Pro, enhanced by the M2 chip [U: Official details from Blackmagic]
Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve was quietly revealed as coming to iPad today as Apple announced its newest tablets. It’s unclear which iPads will be compatible with the iPadOS version of Resolve, but Apple touted the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro as enhancing the upcoming pro app.
9to5Mac
Here’s a look at the new Siri interface on Apple TV coming with tvOS 16.1
Following the announcement of new iPad models this week, Apple also introduced a new generation of Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support. In addition, the company also revealed a new Siri interface coming with tvOS 16.1 for all supported Apple TV models. Read on as we show you what the new interface looks like.
9to5Mac
Moft launches versatile Snap Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, and mini with magnetic origami design
Moft is out with its newest Apple accessory, a clever origami-style folio plus stand that offers handy versatility for iPad while keeping a minimalist design. The Snap Float Folio features vegan leather with four ways to lift your iPad Pro, Air, or mini with secure magnets. Moft launched the Snap...
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week
The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”
9to5Mac
Smartphone slump will continue into 2023, says Apple supplier, but high-end phones may be okay
Maruta Manufacturing – which makes components for a wide range of companies, including Apple – says it expects the current smartphone slump to continue into 2023. It predicts that consumers will hold onto their existing phones for even longer periods than they do now, though suggests that high-end phones may be the exception …
9to5Mac
Tech earnings may show us just how bad things are, suggests CNN
CNN has pointed to upcoming tech earnings reports from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter – and suggested that they aren’t going to be pretty. The site argues that this may be the quarter in which tech giants reveal that their seeming immunity to the broader economic climate is at an end …
Comments / 0