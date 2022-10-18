Read full article on original website
Related
New ‘Level Lock+’ smart lock with Home Key support available for sale in Apple Retail Stores [U]
Earlier this week, we shared a statement from smart home accessory maker Level Home about supporting Apple Home Key technology in its products. After saying that this was “certainly not off the table,” the company launched a new smart lock named “Level Lock+” that does work with Apple Home Key.
9to5Mac
How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications
Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What do you gain or give up?
The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. But now the M2 iPad Pro is here with the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is right for you.
9to5Mac
Stage Manager on iPad may be a mess, but this Steam Deck console can run macOS
In theory, macOS was designed to work exclusively with Macs. However, there are many ways to install Apple’s operating system on other computers, a process that has become known as Hackintosh. But one user did something rather unusual recently by installing macOS Catalina on a Steam Deck gaming console.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 404: New iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV announced
Zac and Benjamin discuss everything from this week’s Take Note not-event event, including the redesigned 10th-generation iPad, iPad Pro update with M2, and the new Apple TV 4K. There’s also some rumors about purported iris tracking for the Apple headset, and an annoyance with the focal distance on the iPhone 14 Pro.
9to5Mac
DaVinci Resolve coming to iPad Pro, enhanced by the M2 chip [U: Official details from Blackmagic]
Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve was quietly revealed as coming to iPad today as Apple announced its newest tablets. It’s unclear which iPads will be compatible with the iPadOS version of Resolve, but Apple touted the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro as enhancing the upcoming pro app.
9to5Mac
Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more
Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
9to5Mac
Moft launches versatile Snap Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, and mini with magnetic origami design
Moft is out with its newest Apple accessory, a clever origami-style folio plus stand that offers handy versatility for iPad while keeping a minimalist design. The Snap Float Folio features vegan leather with four ways to lift your iPad Pro, Air, or mini with secure magnets. Moft launched the Snap...
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week
The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”
9to5Mac
New macOS Ventura RC build now available ahead of public release next week
Apple recently confirmed that macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16.1 and other software updates will be made available to the public next week. The company has also released an RC (Release Candidate) build of macOS Ventura for developers and public beta users. Now a new RC build of macOS Ventura has been released ahead of the public release.
9to5Mac
Facebook adding Reels and other new features to Groups
Facebook on Thursday announced multiple new features coming to Facebook Groups as the company held its sixth Facebook Communities Summit. Because groups are very popular among Facebook users, Meta is now bringing Reels, more options for moderators, and other changes to these groups. As announced by Meta in a blog...
9to5Mac
Apple Store strike went ahead in Australia, with additional industrial action afterward
The first-ever Apple Store strike took place in Australia on Tuesday, with additional working restrictions imposed by staff yesterday. The strike lasted for just one hour in what was clearly intended to be a signal to Apple that union members are ready to take further action if their call for higher pay and improved working conditions goes unheeded …
9to5Mac
Addigy announces new integration with Malwarebytes to support enterprise deployments
Addigy, an Apple device management vendor that focuses on serving the MSP space along with corporate IT teams, has announced a new integration with Malwarebytes, a provider of real-time cyber protection, to streamline Apple device security management for IT professionals by providing out-of-the-box policies. “Without a doubt, cybercriminals are taking...
9to5Mac
Tech earnings may show us just how bad things are, suggests CNN
CNN has pointed to upcoming tech earnings reports from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter – and suggested that they aren’t going to be pretty. The site argues that this may be the quarter in which tech giants reveal that their seeming immunity to the broader economic climate is at an end …
9to5Mac
Apple Watch heart rate notifications helped 12-year-old girl discover and treat cancer
Apple Watch is often credited with helping people detect heart disease or even saving their lives thanks to features like fall and car crash detection. But this time, a 12-year-old girl was able to discover and treat cancer before it was too late with the help of Apple Watch’s heart rate notifications.
Comments / 0