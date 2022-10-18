ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications

Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What do you gain or give up?

The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. But now the M2 iPad Pro is here with the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is right for you.
9to5Mac

Stage Manager on iPad may be a mess, but this Steam Deck console can run macOS

In theory, macOS was designed to work exclusively with Macs. However, there are many ways to install Apple’s operating system on other computers, a process that has become known as Hackintosh. But one user did something rather unusual recently by installing macOS Catalina on a Steam Deck gaming console.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 404: New iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV announced

Zac and Benjamin discuss everything from this week’s Take Note not-event event, including the redesigned 10th-generation iPad, iPad Pro update with M2, and the new Apple TV 4K. There’s also some rumors about purported iris tracking for the Apple headset, and an annoyance with the focal distance on the iPhone 14 Pro.
9to5Mac

Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more

Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
9to5Mac

M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week

The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”
9to5Mac

New macOS Ventura RC build now available ahead of public release next week

Apple recently confirmed that macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16.1 and other software updates will be made available to the public next week. The company has also released an RC (Release Candidate) build of macOS Ventura for developers and public beta users. Now a new RC build of macOS Ventura has been released ahead of the public release.
9to5Mac

Facebook adding Reels and other new features to Groups

Facebook on Thursday announced multiple new features coming to Facebook Groups as the company held its sixth Facebook Communities Summit. Because groups are very popular among Facebook users, Meta is now bringing Reels, more options for moderators, and other changes to these groups. As announced by Meta in a blog...
9to5Mac

Addigy announces new integration with Malwarebytes to support enterprise deployments

Addigy, an Apple device management vendor that focuses on serving the MSP space along with corporate IT teams, has announced a new integration with Malwarebytes, a provider of real-time cyber protection, to streamline Apple device security management for IT professionals by providing out-of-the-box policies. “Without a doubt, cybercriminals are taking...
9to5Mac

Tech earnings may show us just how bad things are, suggests CNN

CNN has pointed to upcoming tech earnings reports from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter – and suggested that they aren’t going to be pretty. The site argues that this may be the quarter in which tech giants reveal that their seeming immunity to the broader economic climate is at an end …

