ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘We’re going to have some issues’: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error

By Jala Washington
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CocQm_0idewe6000

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Thousands of Texas National Guard troops may have to pay for a mistake they didn’t make, which could cost them hundreds or thousands of dollars in federal taxes.

The Texas Military Department (TMD) said a payroll error will force Operation Lone Star guardsmen on the border to pay back federal taxes that never came out of their paychecks.

We spoke to one soldier who wants accountability. He didn’t want to be identified for his safety, but we did verify who he is through his pay stubs from Operation Lone Star.

The soldier we spoke with said he feels he went into the mission blind.

“They [said], ‘Hey… some of us might go out to the border for up to four months,'” the soldier said.

The four months turned into nearly a year for this soldier.

“[Operation Lone Star] was rough, you know, overnight shifts,” the soldier said. “Just seeing the inhumanity of it all, people walking across barefoot … nearly naked with their kids, and they’re all starving and just begging for assistance.”

While on the border from October 2021 to August 2022, the guardsman told us he didn’t get a paystub for several months.

“Once we got pay stubs, they simply had our net amount listed on there and nothing else,” he said.

TMD admits the payroll error. It said the checks withheld too little in federal taxes. TMD said the mistake will impact 96% of its service members.

“There’s nothing else that’s been released to the soldiers as far as I know,” the soldier said. “It’s just a lot of all of us … hitting each other’s phone line and saying, ‘Hey, it looks like we’re going to have some issues.’ Don’t know what they are yet.”

TMD told the Texas Tribune soldiers will start getting paid once a month instead of twice to solve the problem, starting in January. It’s not clear how long that will last.

“I just bought a house … I’m expecting my first child,” the soldier said. “Now I have to budget for an unknown amount.”

“They need to explain from beginning to end what happened. At the end, they need to tell us next steps that they’re taking … to simply tell us what we’re going to owe,” the soldier said.

We reached out for an update from TMD on Wednesday but haven’t heard back yet. This story will be updated with any additional responses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida

Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread EV adoption, Eric Frederickson of recycling nonprofit Call2Recycle told […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTSM

Streaming lawsuit cities request move to Texas court

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a streaming-related lawsuit involving a number of Texas cities, including Amarillo, was moved to Dallas Federal Court, the 25 Texas cities involved in the case are asking that it be moved back to the jurisdiction of the state court. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the legal team representing the […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Texas sues Google for capture, use of biometric data without consent

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon sued Google for the capture and use of biometric data of Texans without obtaining their consent, documents show. According to a news release from the Texas Attorney General, the lawsuit claims that Google collected “millions of biometric identifiers” from Texans through services like Google Photos, Google […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

UT institutions see record enrollment this fall

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas System saw a record number of students enroll this fall, based on preliminary numbers provided by the Office of Institutional Research and Analysis. A total of 244,276 students enrolled for the fall semester at all campuses representing a 0.5-percent increase in enrollment. This record comes despite the […]
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

Is it a cold? The flu? COVID? Or just allergies?

TEXAS (KIAH) – Texas flu numbers are up this week. If you’re in an office today and a co-worker sneezes, everyone could raise an eyebrow. But what do they have? A cold, flu, COVID, nothing at all? A child with sniffles says they can’t go to school. ‘Tis the season of guessing if someone is […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy