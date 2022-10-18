Read full article on original website
2 hospital employees shot and killed by suspect out on parole in Dallas, police say
According to ABC13's affiliate, WFAA, Dallas police confirmed that one nurse has died and the other is being treated for injuries.
fox26houston.com
Suspect charged with murdering 2 nurses at Dallas hospital has a long criminal history
DALLAS - The suspect charged with murdering two nurses in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday has a lengthy criminal history. 30-year-old Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested and charged with capital murder, after being shot by a Methodist Health System police officer. Hernandez is on parole for...
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
Arlington police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in the roadway early Saturday morning. Officers were called at about 2:49 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of West Division Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive near the roadway, police said.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
abc17news.com
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital and that the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police. Methodist Health System spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement that the gunman shot the two employees about 11 a.m. Saturday and a hospital police officer then shot the man, who was then taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released. A statement attributed to the hospital system’s executive leadership called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy.” Police did not return phone calls requesting comment.
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
keranews.org
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Fatal Hit and Run
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for this offense. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 3:38 a.m., officers responded to 5600 Botham Jean Boulevard regarding a major accident involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation determined that a man was killed when he was hit by a 2006-2009 black or dark blue Ford Edge (pictured). A woman was seen exiting the driver seat, looking back at the man, then getting back in the vehicle and driving away without rendering aid to the man.
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
Lake Worth police rescue severely injured woman held captive by abuser
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Lake Worth police officers saved a severely injured woman from her alleged abuser, Dewitt Guice, who was holding her captive. They arrested Guice, who officers described as a "habitual abuser," on Oct. 18. The 27-year-old was out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor for a previous domestic violence charge. Police said Guice also had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault, as well as a conviction for assault causes bodily injury."To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse – we're coming for you," said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian....
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.
