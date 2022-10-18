ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

A New Canadian Loonie Has Just Entered Circulation & It's So Colourful (PHOTO)

Check your change, Canada! A new Canadian loonie has entered circulation and the new $1 coin is pretty bright and colourful. On Thursday, October 20, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada. The new commemorative circulation coin depicts Alexander Graham Bell — the...
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
CALIFORNIA STATE
born2invest.com

Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada

Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more. Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
BBC

Lumpy skin disease: Viral cattle disease sends rumours flying in India

Misinformation about a viral disease that infects cattle is spreading on social media in India. Lumpy skin disease has already infected over 2.4 million animals and has led to over 110,000 cattle deaths in India, according to latest data from the government. India is the world's largest milk producer and...
Narcity

A Newcomer To Canada Shared His First Trip To Walmart & Had A Very Relatable Problem (VIDEO)

If you've ever shopped at Walmart Canada, you probably know it's got basically everything you need, but if you've never been before it's understandable how it can be overwhelming. TikTokerAndrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatchewan, recently shared his very first visit to the massive retailer...
TheConversationAU

Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens

The northern Murray-Darling Basin produces 93% of Australia’s cotton. Cotton is one of Australia’s biggest agricultural industries – worth about A$2 billion each year – and a steady supply of water is crucial for production. Our recently published research reveals that since the 1990s, average April-May rainfall in the northern basin has decreased significantly. The decrease coincides with accelerated climate change. Our research also found average or below-average rainfall in the remaining cool season months June to September. Without substantial spring or summer rain, this leads to less rainfall runoff in dams – and less water to irrigate cotton and...
Narcity

A Pakistan Airlines Flight Attendant Has Gone Missing In Toronto & This Has Happened Before

A Pakistan airlines flight attendant is still missing after disappearing in Toronto on Friday, October 14, 2022, and this isn't the first time this has happened. A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) told Narcity that 44-year-old Aijaz Ali Shah, a veteran crew member who worked on PIA's Islamabad to Toronto flight PK 781, went missing after passing through immigration last week.
Narcity

These Are The Least Educated Provinces & Territories In Canada

When it comes to secondary and post-secondary education in this country, new figures are revealing what could be considered the least formally educated provinces and territories in Canada. On October 18, 2022, Statistics Canada released data about the educational attainment of Canada's population, which refers to the amount of schooling...
a-z-animals.com

Hominy Plant vs. Corn

Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.

