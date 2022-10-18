Read full article on original website
Narcity
A New Canadian Loonie Has Just Entered Circulation & It's So Colourful (PHOTO)
Check your change, Canada! A new Canadian loonie has entered circulation and the new $1 coin is pretty bright and colourful. On Thursday, October 20, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada. The new commemorative circulation coin depicts Alexander Graham Bell — the...
Narcity
A TikToker Moved From Hawaii To Alberta & His Reactions To Canadian Snacks Are Everything
A guy recently moved from Hawaii to Alberta and he's been trying a bunch of Canadian snacks on his TikTok and sharing his reactions to them. Kepi has been documenting his journey through the world of Canadian snacks, trying everything from a classic Tim Hortons order to butter tarts, giving each snack a rating out of 10.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
CNET
Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All
Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
Narcity
Canada Is Full Of 'Centi-Millionaires' That Make Elon Musk & Bill Gates Look Like Small Fries
We might be dealing with widespread inflation, but it seems like the richest people in Canada are doing a-okay. According to a new report by investment firm Henley & Partners, there's a new, massive class of super-wealthy elites out there, and Canada is actually home to many of these "centi-millionaires."
‘The birds are all back inside’: could this be the end for free-range eggs in the UK?
Bird flu is becoming a year-round threat, and with the biggest free-range flock in Europe, UK poultry farmers are being forced to consider their future
born2invest.com
Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada
Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more. Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
Narcity
Vancouver Is The Second 'Rattiest City' In Canada & Other Cities In BC Made The List Too
If you live in Vancouver, you might want to watch out for some little rodents around your house, because the city was officially ranked as the second rattiest city in all of Canada. A pest control company called Orkin Canada recently shared its annual list of the 25 top "rattiest"...
BBC
Lumpy skin disease: Viral cattle disease sends rumours flying in India
Misinformation about a viral disease that infects cattle is spreading on social media in India. Lumpy skin disease has already infected over 2.4 million animals and has led to over 110,000 cattle deaths in India, according to latest data from the government. India is the world's largest milk producer and...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Shared His First Trip To Walmart & Had A Very Relatable Problem (VIDEO)
If you've ever shopped at Walmart Canada, you probably know it's got basically everything you need, but if you've never been before it's understandable how it can be overwhelming. TikTokerAndrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatchewan, recently shared his very first visit to the massive retailer...
Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens
The northern Murray-Darling Basin produces 93% of Australia’s cotton. Cotton is one of Australia’s biggest agricultural industries – worth about A$2 billion each year – and a steady supply of water is crucial for production. Our recently published research reveals that since the 1990s, average April-May rainfall in the northern basin has decreased significantly. The decrease coincides with accelerated climate change. Our research also found average or below-average rainfall in the remaining cool season months June to September. Without substantial spring or summer rain, this leads to less rainfall runoff in dams – and less water to irrigate cotton and...
Narcity
A Pakistan Airlines Flight Attendant Has Gone Missing In Toronto & This Has Happened Before
A Pakistan airlines flight attendant is still missing after disappearing in Toronto on Friday, October 14, 2022, and this isn't the first time this has happened. A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) told Narcity that 44-year-old Aijaz Ali Shah, a veteran crew member who worked on PIA's Islamabad to Toronto flight PK 781, went missing after passing through immigration last week.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city. She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving...
Narcity
These Are The Least Educated Provinces & Territories In Canada
When it comes to secondary and post-secondary education in this country, new figures are revealing what could be considered the least formally educated provinces and territories in Canada. On October 18, 2022, Statistics Canada released data about the educational attainment of Canada's population, which refers to the amount of schooling...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 18 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
There's a whopping $132 million available to be won in this Tuesday's Lotto Max, so if you bought tickets for the October 18 draw, it's now time to see if you're taking home a chunk of cash. Up for grabs is the main jackpot of $70 million, which is all...
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Narcity
The Air Quality In Vancouver Is One Of The Worst In The World & The TikToks Are Wild (VIDEOS)
Vancouver has one of the worst air quality ratings in the entire world right now due to wildfires in B.C. and in Washington. TikTok videos and photos posted to social media show the poor visibility of the air in Metro Vancouver, which is categorized as "unhealthy" by IQAir as of October 20.
Narcity
Canada's Housing Costs Are Going Down But A Home In These Cities Will Still Bleed You Dry
Canada's housing market has been wild for the last year or so, with multiple dips and peaks in the last few months alone. And, according to new data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, there are still quite a few cities in Canada where house prices have been increasing this year.
Narcity
Mississauga Has A New Stock Market-Themed Bar & The Prices Change Based On Demand (PHOTOS)
There's a new bar to check out near Toronto, but it's not your usual watering hole. The venue has a stock market theme, and the food and drink prices will change based on demand. The Sauga Bar X-Change first opened on September 24, but received its alcohol license on October...
