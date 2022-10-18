ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE
cohaitungchi.com

The 13 Best Fall Hikes in Washington for Stunning Color

We all love summer around here, but I’m always excited when that first cool September day hits and reminds me that fall is on the way. In addition to all the pumpkin-related things that start popping up, it’s also time for better hiking weather. That’s why I made a list of the best fall hikes in Washington to share with you so you can experience one of the best seasons to hike.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours

The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle

Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Plant propagation with Ciscoe

SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is a big fan of fall freebies in the garden. "It's early fall, and this is a great time to get free plants! So I'm gonna propagate one of my favorites!” he declared. The first thing you need is good seeding...
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of

I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around. What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?

The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
BERKELEY, CA
idesignarch.com

European Style Villa On Lake Washington

Meydenbauer Bay Residence in Bellevue, Washington is a stunning Italian style villa on Lake Washington. Designed by Tom Kuniholm Architects, the home is a state of the art lakefront house, bridging formal to informal. The interior features European antiques which is also warmed by antique rugs and rich cypress paneling...
BELLEVUE, WA

