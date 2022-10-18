Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
cohaitungchi.com
The 13 Best Fall Hikes in Washington for Stunning Color
We all love summer around here, but I’m always excited when that first cool September day hits and reminds me that fall is on the way. In addition to all the pumpkin-related things that start popping up, it’s also time for better hiking weather. That’s why I made a list of the best fall hikes in Washington to share with you so you can experience one of the best seasons to hike.
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Interactive fire map launches in western Washington
Fire chiefs in western Washington are fine-tuning a new app to help people get the latest info on wildfires, KIRO TV first reported.
KING-5
Enjoy spirits — and, spirits — at this historic bar in Seattle's Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — An historic bar in Pioneer Square is known for specializing in spirits... and, spirits. Merchants Café and Saloon was established in 1890 in the heart of Pioneer Square and is a tourist destination for visitors who like ghost stories. But lead bartender Michael Harris, who was...
KOMO News
Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle
Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
KING-5
Plant propagation with Ciscoe
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is a big fan of fall freebies in the garden. "It's early fall, and this is a great time to get free plants! So I'm gonna propagate one of my favorites!” he declared. The first thing you need is good seeding...
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
Most Visited Attraction in Washington It’s Not the Space Needle!?
Have you ever wondered what the most visited attraction in Washington State is?. It might surprise you to learn that it's not the Space Needle or Mount Rainier. In fact, it's not even a tourist destination at all. The most visited attraction in Washington State is...drumroll please...the state Capitol building...
iheart.com
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around. What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?
The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
idesignarch.com
European Style Villa On Lake Washington
Meydenbauer Bay Residence in Bellevue, Washington is a stunning Italian style villa on Lake Washington. Designed by Tom Kuniholm Architects, the home is a state of the art lakefront house, bridging formal to informal. The interior features European antiques which is also warmed by antique rugs and rich cypress paneling...
Comments / 0