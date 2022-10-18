Report: Robert Williams receives PRP injection for knee

Robert Williams underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee back on September 23. After that was done successfully, the Celtics set his timeline to return to basketball activities at eight to 12 weeks.

It’s been a little over three weeks since that announcement was made, and it appears Time Lord has had more work done. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Williams underwent a PRP injection Monday.

Additionally, Charania is reporting Time Lord could be back in the second half of the season, indicating the big man will likely be closer to the 12 weeks side of the original time frame the Celtics provided — if not longer.