ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
hot969boston.com

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett

The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
Boston

5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500

With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

Crowds in Salem, MA hit over 100,000 per day near Halloween

Salem has long been a mecca for all things spooky, especially in October due to its historical connection to the Salem Witch Trials of the 1690s. However, the crowds have never been worse over the past few years and this year they are reaching new heights. Salem is dealing with...
SALEM, MA
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
Daily Free Press

New engagement day center opens in Roxbury for unhoused people

The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury launched a new engagement center on Oct. 7 to provide medical care, behavioral health and basic needs services for unhoused people. The Day Engagement Center is a double-wide trailer located at 1290 Tremont Street in Roxbury, adjacent to the Whittier clinic, and was...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
universalhub.com

Three rescued from fire on Brookview Street in Dorchester

The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters used a ladder to rescue two adults and a child from a two-alarm fire at 31 Brookview St. in Dorchester early this morning. The department reports firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. to find fire spreading from front porches up the building. The three rescued...
BOSTON, MA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

West Roxbury food pantry lessens food insecurity for over 2,000 Bostonians each month

Darra Slagle stacked towers of cardboard boxes in the basement of Stratford Street United Church in West Roxbury on Oct. 7. Outside, it was a quiet Friday morning — but Slagle, executive director of Rose’s Bounty food pantry, and her team of volunteers worked tirelessly packing up nonperishable food items. The bimonthly open food pantry was the next day, and even with dedicated volunteers, there was still preparation to do.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Driver Hits Building on Mt. Auburn St., Faces OUI Charge

A Watertown man faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into the side of a Mt. Auburn Street restaurant. On Oct. 10 at about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the building at 18 Mt. Auburn St., near the Watertown Square intersection. The vehicle driven by Travis Degoey, 26, of Watertown, cause minor damage to the side of Ixtapa Cantina, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
WATERTOWN, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at 171 Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Power outage leaves MBTA Blue Line riders in the dark

BOSTON - The MBTA finds itself apologizing to riders again after commuters were left in the dark late Thursday night. The MBTA said the Blue Line experienced a "power issue" around 11pm that brought trains to a crawl and in some cases, completely stopped. William Woodring is a 21-year-old student at Suffolk University and said he uses the Blue Line almost every day to get to and from his apartment in Orient Heights. Woodring said he was on one of the last trains to leave the State Street station Thursday night. He said it took him more than 35 minutes to go the...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World

Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy