Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Related
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500
With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
Time Out Global
Crowds in Salem, MA hit over 100,000 per day near Halloween
Salem has long been a mecca for all things spooky, especially in October due to its historical connection to the Salem Witch Trials of the 1690s. However, the crowds have never been worse over the past few years and this year they are reaching new heights. Salem is dealing with...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
Daily Free Press
New engagement day center opens in Roxbury for unhoused people
The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury launched a new engagement center on Oct. 7 to provide medical care, behavioral health and basic needs services for unhoused people. The Day Engagement Center is a double-wide trailer located at 1290 Tremont Street in Roxbury, adjacent to the Whittier clinic, and was...
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
universalhub.com
Three rescued from fire on Brookview Street in Dorchester
The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters used a ladder to rescue two adults and a child from a two-alarm fire at 31 Brookview St. in Dorchester early this morning. The department reports firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. to find fire spreading from front porches up the building. The three rescued...
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
universalhub.com
Residential tower proposed for Soldiers Field Road in Allston as part of complex that would also include a hotel and a performance venue
The Davis Companies have filed plans with the BPDA to replace the old Boston Skating Club and a low-rise hotel on Soldiers Field Road in Allston with a four-building complex that would include 435 apartments in an 18-story tower, 93 condos, a 195-bed hotel, a 200-person entertainment hall and retail space.
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
huntnewsnu.com
West Roxbury food pantry lessens food insecurity for over 2,000 Bostonians each month
Darra Slagle stacked towers of cardboard boxes in the basement of Stratford Street United Church in West Roxbury on Oct. 7. Outside, it was a quiet Friday morning — but Slagle, executive director of Rose’s Bounty food pantry, and her team of volunteers worked tirelessly packing up nonperishable food items. The bimonthly open food pantry was the next day, and even with dedicated volunteers, there was still preparation to do.
whdh.com
School canceled for a fourth day in Haverhill as negotiations continue into the night
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - School has been canceled for Haverhill students for Thursday, school officials announced. In a Facebook post to families Wednesday night, Haverhill Public Schools announced they have canceled school for students on Thursday. Negotiations on salary were nearing a tentative agreement, Tim Briggs, president of the union,...
NECN
Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
Watertown News
Driver Hits Building on Mt. Auburn St., Faces OUI Charge
A Watertown man faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into the side of a Mt. Auburn Street restaurant. On Oct. 10 at about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the building at 18 Mt. Auburn St., near the Watertown Square intersection. The vehicle driven by Travis Degoey, 26, of Watertown, cause minor damage to the side of Ixtapa Cantina, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at 171 Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also...
Power outage leaves MBTA Blue Line riders in the dark
BOSTON - The MBTA finds itself apologizing to riders again after commuters were left in the dark late Thursday night. The MBTA said the Blue Line experienced a "power issue" around 11pm that brought trains to a crawl and in some cases, completely stopped. William Woodring is a 21-year-old student at Suffolk University and said he uses the Blue Line almost every day to get to and from his apartment in Orient Heights. Woodring said he was on one of the last trains to leave the State Street station Thursday night. He said it took him more than 35 minutes to go the...
Live 95.9
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Comments / 0