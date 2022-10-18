ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA riders give transit system underwhelming grades in impromptu report card

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1bUG_0idesupY00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO)- As the CTA announced a new monthly scorecard to track their progress toward improving the customer experience, WBBM asked riders to score their most recent experiences with Chicago mass transit.

Giving a letter grade on metrics that include safety, cleanliness, and reliability, CTA riders surveyed in the Loop by WBBM extended mostly C’s or below in all categories.

First, riders weighed in on CTA Safety.

“I would give it a D in terms of safety,” one rider, Grant, said.

Waiting for a bus on State Street, in the Loop, Grant told WBBM that his safety concerns go beyond any criminal elements.

“Even today, one of the bus drivers when I was taking the bus on the way here, he stopped the bus in the middle of the street, like full stop, everyone almost goes flying to talk to his friend. He stopped the bus in order to just talk to one of his friend bus drivers. So, I feel like there’s no accountability on the city's part,” Grant said.

Grant recalled another dangerous instance on board the CTA.

“The person ended up pulling out a screwdriver and threatening to stab him, and everyone on the train was so worried but no one was doing anything (be)cause we didn’t want to get stabbed,” added Grant.

“Every time I’ve ever seen a security force in the train station, they’re all just standing around on their phones, usually they’re just standing, charging the phones, so I feel like it’s just a huge waste of money on the taxpayer’s part. Again, I don’t want to be someone who is just complaining for the sake of complaining. I care about the CTA,” Grant said.

“It’s a mental health crisis, in addition, all of these issues kind of intersect,” Grant said.

Another rider, John, said he relies on the CTA Red Line daily.

“I ride it back and forth every single day, I’ve never seen security on the CTA. So, every time they say they’re going to increase security, it’s not hard to increase it from zero (laughs), there is just no security on the CTA,” added John.

Giving the CTA a D in terms of safety, John said he’s a big guy, but won’t consider riding at night.

Another rider, Morgan, gave her own sense of safety on the CTA an F.

“Generally speaking, you don’t necessarily feel like if something were to happen that you would be safe or protected,” said Morgan.

Moving on to the CTA’s cleanliness, rider Scott gave it an F.

“Just last week, she (Morgan) actually was on her way to work in the morning and sat down in someone else’s soiled seat,” Scott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYbdU_0idesupY00
Photo credit Brandon Ison

And finally, riders reviewed the CTA’ reliability.

“That’s gotten a lot better, I’d say a B,” the aforementioned John said.

“Low C to a D, just because of the fact that, again, I’m basing this on what I’m used to in Chicago, how the transportation system we pride ourselves on, it being amazing, and it always has been,” rider Grant said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Red Line train evacuated during evening rush due to unauthorized person on tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA Red Line train was evacuated in the State Street subway Friday evening due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.Reporter Aaron Gettinger of the Hyde Park Herald tweeted a photo showing a crowd of people walking down the subway tunnel toward the Harrison stop.The person got onto the tracks near the Grand Avenue stop, the Chicago Transit Authority said.Further information about what happened was not immediately available.For a period of time, the Red Line was rerouted from the subway under Clybourn Avenue, Division Street, and State Street to the Brown and Purple Line tracks and the Loop 'L.'By 5:55 p.m., Red Line service was back to running normally through the subway.CHECK: CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayor hopeful Ja’Mal Green calls for more homeless outreach to improve CTA safety

Streetsblog Chicago has invited all Chicago mayoral and alder candidates to send us their positions on transportation and traffic safety issues for possible coverage. Previously we’ve looked at state rep Kam Buckner’s transportation plan and Chicago Police Department Freedom of Information Act officer Robert Earnshaw’s transportation platform. We’ve also covered businessperson Willie Wilson’s bus ride downtown to highlight CTA safety issues, and incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023-24 infrastructure plan.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
CHICAGO, IL
Progressive Rail Roading

CTA advances Red Line extension project

The Chicago Transit Authority's board last week approved two new measures to advance the Red Line Extension project. The measures authorize CTA to begin acquiring land needed for the extension, CTA officials said in a press release. The project is one of the most critical investments in the agency’s history and will be transformative for the city’s far south side communities, they added.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naty's Pizza on Southwest Side hit with lawsuit from delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime."The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 hospitalized in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - Four people were injured in a two-car crash Friday morning on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Near West Side. Two cars crashed around 3:44 a.m. on I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police. Four people, whose ages are unknown, were taken to a local hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side

CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy