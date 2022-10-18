Read full article on original website
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Central Illinois Proud
$4 million headed to Washington for realignment of risky road/intersection
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City and state leaders announced Friday that $4 million is headed to the city of Washington. Illinois congressman Darin LaHood stopped in the city to announce the funds for a long-over due infrastructure project. Gary Manier, Washington’s mayor, said drivers have been riding down a...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
agupdate.com
Northeast Illinois family pleased with higher-than-average yields
KINSMAN, Ill. — Unlike some of farmers not far away, Nick Baudino was happy to see better- than-average yields during harvest this year in Grundy County in Northeast Illinois. Because of timely rains here, yields are pretty good. “To the south of us and to the north of us,...
WSPY NEWS
Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich
With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
25newsnow.com
New East Peoria company opens doors for jobs & clean energy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois has plans to become a renewable energy state in less than 30 years by attracting wind and solar energy companies. One new company in East Peoria is now hiring. “We have over 300 projects in queue right now and we just got here six...
starvedrock.media
RED Flag Warning for Bureau and Putnam Counties - Extreme fire conditions
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR. EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EASTERN AND. SOUTHEAST IOWA, AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a Red Flag. Warning for extreme fire conditions, which is in effect until...
DNR: Mountain lion struck, killed along Illinois highway￼
A mountain lion that was struck and killed last weekend along a northern Illinois highway will be analyzed by biologists seeking to uncover the rare animal's origins, state wildlife officials said.
agupdate.com
Multiple combines in the field get harvest off to a good start
STANFORD, Ill. — The Loeffler family in McLean County had some of the first combines in cornfields in central Illinois, harvesting on Sept. 12. Two weeks later they had harvested 2,000 acres of corn and started soybeans. Most of the time they have two combines in the field at...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis and cash found at Peru business
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
25newsnow.com
3 people hurt in Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
WSPY NEWS
Cougar killed in Illinois
With farm harvest season continuing, white-tail deer are on the run out of fields and onto roadways. In DeKalb County on Sunday night, a vehicle collision was first reported involving a deer. Instead it was a cougar. First reported as a deer, the cougar was running across Interstate 88 near...
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
