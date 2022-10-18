ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

$4 million headed to Washington for realignment of risky road/intersection

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City and state leaders announced Friday that $4 million is headed to the city of Washington. Illinois congressman Darin LaHood stopped in the city to announce the funds for a long-over due infrastructure project. Gary Manier, Washington’s mayor, said drivers have been riding down a...
WASHINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich

With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
SANDWICH, IL
wcbu.org

Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria

An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New East Peoria company opens doors for jobs & clean energy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois has plans to become a renewable energy state in less than 30 years by attracting wind and solar energy companies. One new company in East Peoria is now hiring. “We have over 300 projects in queue right now and we just got here six...
EAST PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

RED Flag Warning for Bureau and Putnam Counties - Extreme fire conditions

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR. EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EASTERN AND. SOUTHEAST IOWA, AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a Red Flag. Warning for extreme fire conditions, which is in effect until...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Cannabis and cash found at Peru business

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
PERU, IL
25newsnow.com

3 people hurt in Woodford County crash

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Cougar killed in Illinois

With farm harvest season continuing, white-tail deer are on the run out of fields and onto roadways. In DeKalb County on Sunday night, a vehicle collision was first reported involving a deer. Instead it was a cougar. First reported as a deer, the cougar was running across Interstate 88 near...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
CREVE COEUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy