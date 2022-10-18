Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries
On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Golden West High School football team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on October 21, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian honored at city council meeting
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 anchor Stefani Booroojian was honored by the Fresno City Council Thursday morning for her years of service of raising awareness for breast cancer. Stefani has served and has been part of KSEE24’s Buddy Check initiative for more than 25 years. “I’m very proud that we’ve had such an impact on our community […]
GV Wire
Newsom Offers $50K Rewards in Fresno, Bakersfield Cold Cases
Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering $50,000 rewards for information that will help detectives in Fresno and Bakersfield solve two cold case homicides. Newsom’s office announced the rewards in a news release on Wednesday. In Fresno, Kyrin Wright, 19 was fatally shot outside of his apartment complex in May of...
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
These new Taco Bell items are offered exclusively in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is one of only two places in the country where you’ll be able to find three sweet new breakfast items at Taco Bell. A Taco Bell spokesperson said locations in Fresno are testing out three new iced coffee flavors as part of an expansion of the fast-food joint’s breakfast menu. […]
Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
Viral video shows apparent bullying of special needs student in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video taken at Arvin High School shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut. A family member told 17 News the student in the video has special needs. The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other […]
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Porterville Recorder
PHS football rolls past El Diamante: SHS loses showdown at Corcoran
PHS (8-1, 3-1 in the East Yosemite League) led 28-6 at halftime. Porterville rolled as the Gang Green defense forced numerous turnovers. “The defense was lights out,” Thompson said. Among the highlights was PHS recovering a fumbled punt attempt in the end zone for a touchdown. Another highlight...
Father dedicates Halloween decorations to late son
CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – This Halloween a Clovis father is decorating his home for more than just the Halloween spirit. During the day you can find Micheal Gallegos hard at work setting up new decorations in his front yard. Michael often hears compliments as people pass by The dad of two has been decorating his […]
Porterville announces new fire chief
The City of Porterville has a new boss for the Porterville City Fire Department. An announcement made on Wednesday, October 19th appointed Bryan Cogburn as the official fire chief.
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
Comments / 0