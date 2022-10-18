ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, CA

thesungazette.com

Porterville goes green with local dispensaries

On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
PORTERVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian honored at city council meeting

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 anchor Stefani Booroojian was honored by the Fresno City Council Thursday morning for her years of service of raising awareness for breast cancer. Stefani has served and has been part of KSEE24’s Buddy Check initiative for more than 25 years. “I’m very proud that we’ve had such an impact on our community […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Newsom Offers $50K Rewards in Fresno, Bakersfield Cold Cases

Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering $50,000 rewards for information that will help detectives in Fresno and Bakersfield solve two cold case homicides. Newsom’s office announced the rewards in a news release on Wednesday. In Fresno, Kyrin Wright, 19 was fatally shot outside of his apartment complex in May of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
FRESNO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Porterville Recorder

PHS football rolls past El Diamante: SHS loses showdown at Corcoran

PHS (8-1, 3-1 in the East Yosemite League) led 28-6 at halftime. Porterville rolled as the Gang Green defense forced numerous turnovers. “The defense was lights out,” Thompson said. Among the highlights was PHS recovering a fumbled punt attempt in the end zone for a touchdown. Another highlight...
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Father dedicates Halloween decorations to late son

CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – This Halloween a Clovis father is decorating his home for more than just the Halloween spirit. During the day you can find Micheal Gallegos hard at work setting up new decorations in his front yard. Michael often hears compliments as people pass by The dad of two has been decorating his […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA

