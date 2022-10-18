ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bills-Odell Beckham Jr. connections 'manufactured to this point'

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The idea of Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Buffalo Bills has been rumored for months. To this point, most of it has been talks between two individuals in particular.

According to The Athletic, that’s essentially where things stand. In a search into Beckham’s potential free-agent market over the weekend, the Bills were mentioned, and the word “manufactured” was used:

I’m told the Bills don’t have an iron in this fire. Most of the Beckham-to-Buffalo smoke has been manufactured to this point, with his reconstructed knee not rehabbed enough to consider. It’s uncertain if Beckham will be ready to play full-go snaps by December. The Bills also have restricted salary cap space.

In terms of the two individuals, Beckham himself and Buffalo pass rusher Von Miller are the pair. Friends and former teammates, both have discussed their desires to play together again with the Bills. Most recently, Miller discussed it on his Bleacher Report podcast.

Factoring in this update, that’s where the smoke ends for now.

But, never say never. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has often kept his cards close to the chest in terms of such additions. Plus, a lot can change in the coming weeks.

If an injury bug hits down the road or the Bills are looking for one extra playmaker to push them over the top, Beckham could be the move. That’s all depending on his health, though. Beckham suffered an ACL injury in last year’s Super Bowl and is still recovering–The player would also have to prove he’s good to go. One step at a time.

Regarding the report from The Athletic, a handful of other teams had been mentioned alongside Beckham. Those include the: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

