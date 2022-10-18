ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

I spent a night alone in one of the most haunted homes in Columbus; Here’s what happened

Believe it or not, Columbus, I survived a night alone inside Thurber House. And I have a lot to share with you. As we included an in-depth story about the haunted history of Thurber House and the nearby Thurber Center in our October issue of (614) Magazine, actually going to the house and reporting on it seemed like a natural–if terrifying–next step. And our friends at the historical home were willing to have me.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus chef, former owner of beloved Brewery District restaurant, joins cast of new HBO competition series

Many of us can recall watching Avishar Barua’s appearance on “Top Chef,” and now, another popular Arch City cooking pro will be stepping into the limelight. Catie Randazzo, who co-owned the now-defunct High Street restaurant Ambrose & Eve and created the Challah! food truck, will be joining the cast of HBO Max’s new competition cooking series “The Big Brunch.”
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy