Beloved Columbus cafe and bakery opening location in former Dublin post office next year
Fox in the Snow has confirmed its Dublin expansion. Earlier this year, 614Now covered the popular concept’s interest in converting a former Dublin post office into a to cafe and bakery. At noon today, Fox in the Snow officially acknowledged the new storefront in an Instagram post. The eatery...
614now.com
Moovin’ to East Main (again!): Moo Moo Express Car Wash Opens new Whitehall location
Moo Moo Express is proving the grass is greener on both sides of E. Main St. with the grand opening of its 25th Central Ohio Moo— its second location on East Main Street. Located at 3665 East Main St. in Whitehall, the newest Moo features the Company’s state-of-the-art, three-minute express wash tunnel and 22 free vacuum stations.
614now.com
Central Ohio farmers open rustic new restaurant featuring sandwiches, burgers and more
It only makes sense that when a pair of farmers open a new restaurant, they call it The Farmhouse Cafe. Josh and Maria Quilliam, who own a small family farm in Baltimore, Ohio, recently opened a brand-new eatery in the town they call home. And it’s called–you guessed it–The Farmhouse Cafe.
614now.com
I spent a night alone in one of the most haunted homes in Columbus; Here’s what happened
Believe it or not, Columbus, I survived a night alone inside Thurber House. And I have a lot to share with you. As we included an in-depth story about the haunted history of Thurber House and the nearby Thurber Center in our October issue of (614) Magazine, actually going to the house and reporting on it seemed like a natural–if terrifying–next step. And our friends at the historical home were willing to have me.
614now.com
Columbus chef, former owner of beloved Brewery District restaurant, joins cast of new HBO competition series
Many of us can recall watching Avishar Barua’s appearance on “Top Chef,” and now, another popular Arch City cooking pro will be stepping into the limelight. Catie Randazzo, who co-owned the now-defunct High Street restaurant Ambrose & Eve and created the Challah! food truck, will be joining the cast of HBO Max’s new competition cooking series “The Big Brunch.”
614now.com
Man jumps counter, assaults employee and steals multiple gaming systems from north side store
Police are looking for an individual who allegedly assaulted an electronics store employee and stole three gaming systems. According to Columbus Police, on Oct. 18 at 7:35 p.m., an unidentified suspect who was inside Techcraze, an electronics store located at 2792 Stelzer Rd., jumped over the store’s sales counter and attacked an employee.
