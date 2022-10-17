COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Across the nation, students are finding more ways to send threats to fellow classmates at the tip of their fingers, oftentimes, through Apple devices’ Airdrop feature. The Copperas Cove Independent School District in Central Texas told KWTX it has not gotten any of these...

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO