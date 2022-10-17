Read full article on original website
Waco man accused in school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools posted apology on Snapchat: affidavit
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A photo shared on Snapchat of a man wearing a ski mask, and apologizing for a school shooter threat against La Vega Independent School District campuses, helped investigators identify the suspect blamed for the “hard lock down” at the district. Benjamin Lee Walton, 20,...
Bellmead mother charged after 2-year-old child tested positive for meth
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday, Oct. 20, arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington, 24, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child after her 2-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states. On Oct. 18, 2022, The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services...
Killeen police investigating death of 4-year-old boy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy, according to Alex Gearhart, the assistant chief of police. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers responded to a call regarding the dead 4-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. They were told...
Central Texas school district warns parents about alarming trend involving threats sent via Airdrop
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Across the nation, students are finding more ways to send threats to fellow classmates at the tip of their fingers, oftentimes, through Apple devices’ Airdrop feature. The Copperas Cove Independent School District in Central Texas told KWTX it has not gotten any of these...
