Hanford Sentinel
The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend
Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thesungazette.com
Darling Hotel elicits Visalians to unravel threads of mystery
VISALIA – The Darling Hotel is inviting guests to travel back in time and experience classic 1960’s themes of science fiction and superstition in a thrilling adventure of mystery. The hotel is hosting their second annual Mystery at The Darling Hotel event on two separate days, one on...
Hanford Sentinel
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
Porterville Recorder
PHS football rolls past El Diamante: SHS loses showdown at Corcoran
PHS (8-1, 3-1 in the East Yosemite League) led 28-6 at halftime. Porterville rolled as the Gang Green defense forced numerous turnovers. “The defense was lights out,” Thompson said. Among the highlights was PHS recovering a fumbled punt attempt in the end zone for a touchdown. Another highlight...
thesungazette.com
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries
On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Porterville Recorder
Monache football loses heartbreaker against Mt. Whitney
The Monache Marauders gave a good effort in their football game against the Mt.Whitney Pioneers taking the game all the way to the final seconds before time ran out and the game ended with the Pioneers winning 14-7 at Rankin Stadium on Friday. The Pioneers made a fast and furious...
thesungazette.com
Visalia nonprofit seeks aid to reduce feral cat population
VISALIA – A local nonprofit organization needs community and veterinary help to reduce the amount of feral cats in the county in a humane way and ensure the ones remaining are living good, fulfilling lives. Visalia Feral Cat Coalition (VFCC) receives a portion of their funding through occasional state...
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
Prayer vigil for domestic violence survivors in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prayer vigil will be held in Reedley in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will be held on Thursday, October 20 in front of the Reedley Marjaree Mason Center at 1019 G Street. The prayer vigil will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Faith-based leaders of the […]
Vigil held in Reedley for domestic violence awareness
Dozens gathered in the City of Reedley to not only pray for victims and communities impacted by domestic violence, but to pray for guidance to stop the cycle of abuse.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Dustin Ray Garnier, 1975-2022
It is with great sadness and immeasurable love that I announce the passing of my amazing husband on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 47. Dustin Ray Garnier was born at 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 1975, to Pamela Wynn (Hatley) Horn...
Porterville announces new fire chief
The City of Porterville has a new boss for the Porterville City Fire Department. An announcement made on Wednesday, October 19th appointed Bryan Cogburn as the official fire chief.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: The Tribe take down Dinuba
TULARE – The Tulare Union Tribe beat the Dinuba Emperors 21-16, tying the two teams for third place in the West Yosemite League heading into the final week of the regular season. The Tribe came out strong with two touchdowns right after the other. A special teams touchdown on...
sjvsun.com
Tumult on Hanford City Council leads Kings Co. election battles
Avenal voters will have two seats come open on the city council next month. Those seats belong to Alvaro Preciado and Pablo Hernandez, both of whom are running for reelection. They will face Raymond Knight as the third challenger for the open seats. The top two vote getters will take...
