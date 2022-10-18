ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, CA

Hanford Sentinel

The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend

Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Darling Hotel elicits Visalians to unravel threads of mystery

VISALIA – The Darling Hotel is inviting guests to travel back in time and experience classic 1960’s themes of science fiction and superstition in a thrilling adventure of mystery. The hotel is hosting their second annual Mystery at The Darling Hotel event on two separate days, one on...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia. A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December. A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location. Positions that are […]
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville goes green with local dispensaries

On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Cooler Temperatures And Rain Possible

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Could it be that fall has finally arrived in our mountain communities? The NWS Forecast Office Hanford, CA is predicting much cooler temperatures for the following 10 days starting tomorrow. There is also some indications that we might get some much needed rain!. Dry weather and unseasonably warm...
HANFORD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dustin Ray Garnier, 1975-2022

It is with great sadness and immeasurable love that I announce the passing of my amazing husband on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 47. Dustin Ray Garnier was born at 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 1975, to Pamela Wynn (Hatley) Horn...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How the Tulare mayor plans to manage homeless crisis

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos is trying to manage the growing homeless population in the city.  Mayor Mederos says without a shelter in Tulare, the city legally can’t make homeless individuals move from public property. He said this is causing issues across Tulare as the population of homeless individuals has continued to increase.  […]
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia fire station costs more than predicted

At the city council meeting on Oct. 17, the city’s engineering department received council approval to take the bid construction documents for the fire station to the city’s Measure N committee for approval of additional project funding. The city originally had a tentative schedule to go out for...
VISALIA, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

PHS football rolls past El Diamante: SHS loses showdown at Corcoran

PHS (8-1, 3-1 in the East Yosemite League) led 28-6 at halftime. Porterville rolled as the Gang Green defense forced numerous turnovers. “The defense was lights out,” Thompson said. Among the highlights was PHS recovering a fumbled punt attempt in the end zone for a touchdown. Another highlight...
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Prayer vigil for domestic violence survivors in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prayer vigil will be held in Reedley in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will be held on Thursday, October 20 in front of the Reedley Marjaree Mason Center at 1019 G Street. The prayer vigil will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Faith-based leaders of the […]
REEDLEY, CA

