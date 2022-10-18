Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend
Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
Hanford Sentinel
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
thesungazette.com
Darling Hotel elicits Visalians to unravel threads of mystery
VISALIA – The Darling Hotel is inviting guests to travel back in time and experience classic 1960’s themes of science fiction and superstition in a thrilling adventure of mystery. The hotel is hosting their second annual Mystery at The Darling Hotel event on two separate days, one on...
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia. A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December. A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location. Positions that are […]
thesungazette.com
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries
On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
Campgrounds in this Tulare County forest closing for winter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A campground that has some of the biggest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world will soon be closing for winter. Cal Fire announced Tuesday that the annual closure of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Officials say the routine […]
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
sierranewsonline.com
Cooler Temperatures And Rain Possible
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Could it be that fall has finally arrived in our mountain communities? The NWS Forecast Office Hanford, CA is predicting much cooler temperatures for the following 10 days starting tomorrow. There is also some indications that we might get some much needed rain!. Dry weather and unseasonably warm...
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
Man hit by train in Selma on motorized unit after stuck on tracks
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma Friday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street for a report of a train hitting a pedestrian. Authorities […]
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Dustin Ray Garnier, 1975-2022
It is with great sadness and immeasurable love that I announce the passing of my amazing husband on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 47. Dustin Ray Garnier was born at 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 1975, to Pamela Wynn (Hatley) Horn...
Porterville announces new fire chief
The City of Porterville has a new boss for the Porterville City Fire Department. An announcement made on Wednesday, October 19th appointed Bryan Cogburn as the official fire chief.
How the Tulare mayor plans to manage homeless crisis
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos is trying to manage the growing homeless population in the city. Mayor Mederos says without a shelter in Tulare, the city legally can’t make homeless individuals move from public property. He said this is causing issues across Tulare as the population of homeless individuals has continued to increase. […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia fire station costs more than predicted
At the city council meeting on Oct. 17, the city’s engineering department received council approval to take the bid construction documents for the fire station to the city’s Measure N committee for approval of additional project funding. The city originally had a tentative schedule to go out for...
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
Porterville Recorder
PHS football rolls past El Diamante: SHS loses showdown at Corcoran
PHS (8-1, 3-1 in the East Yosemite League) led 28-6 at halftime. Porterville rolled as the Gang Green defense forced numerous turnovers. “The defense was lights out,” Thompson said. Among the highlights was PHS recovering a fumbled punt attempt in the end zone for a touchdown. Another highlight...
Prayer vigil for domestic violence survivors in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prayer vigil will be held in Reedley in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will be held on Thursday, October 20 in front of the Reedley Marjaree Mason Center at 1019 G Street. The prayer vigil will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Faith-based leaders of the […]
