After the UNLV punt, Notre Dame started from the UNLV 46-yard line. Logan Diggs picked up 2 yards on first down. On 2nd and 8, Drew Pyne handed to Diggs again, who rushed for 7 more yards on the play. Great job by the offensive line to move the pile forward. On 3rd and 1 with 6 minutes left in the first half, tight end Mitchell Evans took the direct snap and rushed for the first down and a gain of 4 yards. On 1st and 10 from the UNLV 33, Pyne hit Lorenzo Styles for a gain of 11 yards. On 1st and 10 from the UNLV 22, Pyne rushed for 21 yards and nearly scored. On 1st and goal from the 1-yard line, Steve Angeli came in at quarterback. On the first snap, Evans took the direct snap and rushed it in from a yard out.

PARADISE, NV ・ 23 MINUTES AGO