Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Pyne to Mayer for the score; Notre Dame leads UNLV 17-7
After the blocked punt, Notre Dame started from the UNLV 20. Drew Pyne was incomplete to Chris Tyree, as the Irish looked to set up a screen on the play. On 2nd and 10, Pyne threw to Michael Mayer, who made a nice catch, and tumbled into the end zone. Touchdown, Notre Dame.
Who How and What to Watch: UNLV at Notre Dame
Location: Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana. Everything Marcus Freeman Said Thursday Before Notre Dame - UNLV. 1 — Starting Fast: And by that, I mean between plays, not just on the scoreboard for a change. There is but one guarantee in today’s contest: Notre Dame’s offense will...
WATCH: Mitchell Evans scores, Notre Dame leads 30-7 over UNLV
After the UNLV punt, Notre Dame started from the UNLV 46-yard line. Logan Diggs picked up 2 yards on first down. On 2nd and 8, Drew Pyne handed to Diggs again, who rushed for 7 more yards on the play. Great job by the offensive line to move the pile forward. On 3rd and 1 with 6 minutes left in the first half, tight end Mitchell Evans took the direct snap and rushed for the first down and a gain of 4 yards. On 1st and 10 from the UNLV 33, Pyne hit Lorenzo Styles for a gain of 11 yards. On 1st and 10 from the UNLV 22, Pyne rushed for 21 yards and nearly scored. On 1st and goal from the 1-yard line, Steve Angeli came in at quarterback. On the first snap, Evans took the direct snap and rushed it in from a yard out.
Live Updates: Notre Dame 10 UNLV 7; 1st Quarter
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (3-3) will take on UNLV (4-2) in South Bend inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are coming off a tough loss to Stanford. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 2:30 pm ET. The game will stream...
Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff Notre Dame vs. UNLV
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the matchup between Notre Dame (3-3) and the UNLV Rebels (4-3) at Notre Dame Stadium. Is it time to check attending a Notre Dame home game off your bucket list? Has it been too long since you’ve soaked in the gameday atmosphere in person? Whether it’s for the first time ever or in a while, start planning your trip to South Bend to watch the Fighting Irish with ideas and inspiration at visitsouthbend.com.
Pre-Game Quick Hits: UNLV @ Notre Dame
• Since 2009, the Irish have lost to eight first-time visitors in Notre Dame Stadium -- Connecticut in 2009 (33-30 in double overtime), Tulsa in 2010 (28-27), South Florida in 2011 (23-20), Louisville in 2014 (31-28), Virginia Tech in 2016 (34-31), Georgia in 2017 (20-29), Cincinnati in 2021 (24-13) and Marshall in 2022 (26-21). The Irish take on first-time Notre Dame Stadium visitor UNLV Saturday afternoon.
Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. UNLV; Pregame
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (3-3) will take on UNLV (4-2) in South Bend inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are coming off a tough loss to Stanford. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 2:30 pm ET. The game will stream...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0