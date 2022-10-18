Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 8 KFMB
Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby
SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
Victim of fatal Del Cerro shooting identified
Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and an injured person lying in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road shortly before 1 a.m.
Family of teen stabbed to death speaks
New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy.
NBC San Diego
Woman Who Blinded Self in Jail Settles With San Diego County for More Than $4 Million
A woman under the influence of drugs who blinded herself in jail while a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming herself after she was arrested in 2019, according to a published report.
northcountydailystar.com
Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
NBC San Diego
‘I Thought I Was Going to Die': Victim to Man Who Struck Crowd With a U-Haul Truck
A man who slammed a a U-haul truck into a group of people in front of an Encinitas bar in March 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison. Christian Davis, 31, was convicted of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI with multiple victims. One of...
SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”
A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
Police make arrest in stabbing death of Oceanside boy
Oceanside Police said as a male juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of 16-year-old Justin Ferguson.
Victim identified in homicide in Del Cerro neighborhood
The victim of a homicide in the Del Cerro neighborhood has been identified, according to the San Diego Police Department.
sandiegocountynews.com
Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect
Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
eastcountymagazine.org
ARREST MADE IN MURDER OF JASIAH WHITE
October 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - El Cajon Police today announce the arrest of Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon for the August 19 murder of Jasiah White. White was shot multiple times in an outdoor parking lot at 441 Dominguez. “Detectives learned the two men were acquainted and had...
San Diego man sentenced in case featured on HBO documentary
A deadly drug case that was featured on the HBO documentary "The Crime of the Century" resulted in the sentencing of a San Diego man in U.S. Federal Court Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Suspect arrested in the shooting death of an El Cajon teen
A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Jasiah White back in August.
Suspect, 18, Jailed in Fatal Shooting of Teenager in El Cajon Parking Lot
An 18-year-old suspect was behind bars Tuesday in a shooting that left another young man fatally wounded last summer outside an El Cajon apartment building, authorities said. Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon was booked on suspicion of murder Saturday in the shooting death of Jasiah White, also 18, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Oceanside
A 16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest near Martin Luther King Jr. Park died after being taken to the hospital, Oceanside Police said.
NBC San Diego
Pursuit Driver Out of San Diego Comes to Stop on Onramp Near LAX
A driver behind the wheel of a gray Nissan leading a chase out of San Diego came to a stop on an LAX onramp Thursday afternoon. The pursuit of the gray Nissan Altima initially started in the San Diego area with San Diego police, before the California Highway Patrol took over.
Man sentenced 16 years to life for SD road rage stabbing
He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Testimony from Lee's trial indicated Abdallah was stabbed in the chest, with the fatal wound penetrating his heart.
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting outside East County apartments
A man was arrested on suspicion of a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in August, El Cajon Police Department said Tuesday.
Baby found dead at apartment; mother arrested
Detectives are investigating after a two-month-old girl was found dead Sunday at an apartment in Mission Valley, San Diego police said.
La Jolla stabbing leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
Police took a man into custody Tuesday after a stabbing in La Jolla, authorities confirmed.
