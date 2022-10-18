ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 KFMB

Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN MURDER OF JASIAH WHITE

October 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - El Cajon Police today announce the arrest of Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon for the August 19 murder of Jasiah White. White was shot multiple times in an outdoor parking lot at 441 Dominguez. “Detectives learned the two men were acquainted and had...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Pursuit Driver Out of San Diego Comes to Stop on Onramp Near LAX

A driver behind the wheel of a gray Nissan leading a chase out of San Diego came to a stop on an LAX onramp Thursday afternoon. The pursuit of the gray Nissan Altima initially started in the San Diego area with San Diego police, before the California Highway Patrol took over.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy