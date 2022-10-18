Read full article on original website
Cunningham, Miller vie for Benzie County's District 3 commissioner seat
Residents of Benzie County's District 3 will get the chance to vote for their next county commissioner in the Nov. 8 election.
Q&A with Benzie County's District 2 commissioner candidates
Residents of Benzie County's District 2 will get the chance to vote for their next county commissioner during the Nov. 8 election.
Sauer, Smeltzer vie for Benzie County District 7 commissioner seat
Residents of Benzie County's District 7 will get the chance to vote for their next county commissioner during the Nov. 8 election.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta school board candidates
Residents in the Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools district will vote to decide which three candidates will be on the board of education.
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Benzie Central takes on Sault Ste. Marie
Benzie Central football is scheduled to face Sault Ste. Marie on Friday night.
Benzie County calendar of events from Oct. 19-31
What's going on in Benzie County and beyond.
Benzie County church keeps local nonprofit's food distribution program going
The First Congregational Church of Benzonia worked with the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors to make sure Benzie County residents in need didn't go hungry while staff at BACN moved into their new building.
Looking back in Benzie County: Better dairy cows and overfishing in the news
The Improvement of dairy cows means a great deal more than increased profits to the dairyman. It means cheaper food and more milk, the bone and muscle maker for children.
Benzie County Toys for Tots to open application period
Benzie County's Toys for Tots program will soon be taking applications for the Christmas Store.
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project receives grants totaling $100,000
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project receives grants totaling $100,000.
Grand Traverse area knitters plan Stash Bash yarn sale
A group of knitters have planned a sale to share their lifelong accumulation of yarn with the world.
17 pounds of trash in 1 hour: Frankfort-Elberta students report to board of education
Several representatives from Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools sixth grade class made a presentation to the district's board of education on their recent activities.
Benzie County watershed association sees increase in swimmer's itch
There was an uptick in cases of swimmer's itch reported at the Congregational Summer Assembly Beach according to data collected by the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association.
Benzie County officer graduates from liaison program
A school resource officer for Benzie County has graduated from the recent Teaching, Education, and Mentoring School Liaison Program with 30 other police officers.
Manistee event tackles shipwrecks, mysteries and ghost tales Tuesday
A Michigan mystery is on its way to Manistee on Tuesday.
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year at Parents as Teachers 2022 conference.
Skeletons return to Frankfort's Harbor Lights Resort for Halloween
A Frankfort business has once again pulled the skeletons out of the closet and put them on display; this time for Halloween.
Law enforcement agencies warn of car thefts in Benzie County
A string of car thefts has the Michigan State Police and Benzie County Sheriff's Office reminding people to take precautions to keep their vehicles, and any valuables in them, safe.
Community Cats helps with cats abandoned in Leelanau County
A Benzie County nonprofit that works to reduce the population of feral cats has helped spay and neuter some of the cats abandoned at a northern Michigan animal hospital.
Northville scout troop first to camp in Beulah RV park
A scout troop from downstate camped overnight at the village of Beulah's recreational vehicle campground, a first in the campground's recent history.
