TikToker and Dancing With The Stars contestant Charli D'Amelio is part of a crop of multi-hyphenate Gen Z celebs who seem to do a little bit of everything these days. So it makes sense that her first perfume is designed to be spritzed any and everywhere. "I wanted to start with something that I can wear every single day for the rest of my life, whether I'm wearing it on a zoom call or I'm wearing it on a red carpet," D'Amelio shared with Refinery29 as part of a group interview. And while her latest project may be aimed at her TikTok fans, it's a perfume for everyone that was two years in the making. Born Dreamer is a fruity, floral, and musky fragrance that's sophisticated enough to warrant a spot on your shelf even if you don't have the video app.

2 DAYS AGO