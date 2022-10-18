St. Francisville flushing hydrants

The St. Francisville City Council met in regular session on Oct. 12 where the council moved forward on the Wabash Cannonball Bridge improvement project.

The council approved an ordinance to accept the terms of a proposed agreement for the city to purchase six acres of wetlands mitigation property and property access easements.

The updates are required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Army Corp of Engineers.

The property was purchased at a cost of $47,000. The agreement will now be formally closed after negotiations with the property owner, St. Francisville Mayor Danny Lynn, City Attorney Mike Neal and the engineering firm of H.L.R.

Mayor Lynn has announced that the city will be flushing fire hydrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 20. Residents should be cautious washing clothes from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are also recommended to run their faucets for 10 minutes prior to usage each day after 3 p.m.

In other business:

• The council’s Water and Sewer Committee will discuss the rate of water which is expected to raise due to rising costs of producing and delivering the water to customers.

• Trick or treat hours are set for Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, from 5-8 p.m.

The next meeting of the St. Francisville City Council is set for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.