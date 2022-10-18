ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salukis reclaim Oil Field Trophy

Red Hill High School's football team, coaches and cheerleaders celebrate following the Salukis' 36-12 win over Lawrence County rival Lawrenceville in the annual Oil Field Trophy Game Friday in Bridgeport. The teams have now alternated wins over the last five meetings, while Red Hill holds a 13-9 edge in 22 all-time Oil Field meetings.

