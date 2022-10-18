Salukis reclaim Oil Field Trophy

Related
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS (10/21/22)
The three final LIC Conference games were last night. * Olney (7-2/6-1) beat Casey-Westfield, 34-6 * Newton (3-6/3-4) beat Paris, 49-15 * Lawrenceville beat Marshall, 42-21 the other two LIC teams are in non-conference action. * Mt. Carmel lost to Mt. Vernon in double overtime, 34-33 * Robinson beat Pontiac,...
Field Catches on Fire for 2nd Time in Odon
A fire rekindled in Odon yesterday at 1000E and 1650N. Taylor Township assisted Greene County, Elnora fire, and extra manpower from Odon Fire. 1650 N was shut down because of the fire, and a female subject was reported to need assistance getting out of the house. The fire happened at...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Chief Tecumseh statue
It is always fun when travelling to come across an interesting attraction. We found this striking likeness of the famous Chief Tecumseh near the Wabash River levee in Vincennes, Indiana. The statue is the creation of Peter “Wolf” Toth, a Hungarian artist, and is the most recent addition (the 74th) to the “The Trail of Whispering Giants” series of statues scattered across the country.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner
10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
ISU Rave Alert: Possible gunshots fired from truck near 3rd and Poplar
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An alert was sent to Indiana State University students and staff about gunshots fired near campus in downtown Terre Haute. The "Rave Alert," sent around 6:30 P.M., says Terre Haute police were dispatched to a call of gunshots coming from a vehicle near 3rd and Poplar Streets.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
In This Moment Show Officially Cancels Evansville Show at Old National Events Plaza
We have just gotten word that the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock show originally planned for August 26, 2022, with In This Moment has officially been canceled. Keep reading to learn how to get your refund if you purchased tickets to this show. An Accident with the Tour Bus. On...
Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire
An Evansville warehouse and adjacent buildings were destroyed in a massive fire early Monday, officials say.
