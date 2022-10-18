Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip
Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
The Fastest DMV In Western New York Never Has A Line
We asked Western New Yorkers where they believe the fastest DMV is, and they answered overwhelmingly for one. Going to the DMV isn't something many look forward to. The general stigma is the lines can be long, and it's just not a good experience. Times have changed, though. While it's...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
chronicle-express.com
Oktoberfest Volksmarch on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
gvpennysaver.com
Women of Geneseo’s Temple Hill Cemetery Wow Spirit Walkers
The Temple Hill Cemetery Association (THCA) in Geneseo has been holding Spirit Walks since 2013, but many are still unaware of the incredible experience the THCA provides for the community each October. The Genesee Valley is filled with outstanding historical personalities, and the THCA’s Spirit Walks have a unique way of bringing its dearly departed to life.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN
The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park
CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
Two Medina men are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Conesus. The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Potter was operating the vehicle on an expired license; one of his passengers, 18-year-old Marcus Scribner was in possession of an illegal knife and LSD. Both were booked at Livingston County Jail and released with appearance tickets for future court dates.
City of Rochester looking to sell 2 parking garages
The "RFPs" are for the Court Street and Washington Square parking garages.
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
Prepping your car for winter? Why choosing the right windshield wiper solution matters
While there are different types of blades and solutions out there, you don’t have to spend a ton of money especially when it comes to the solutions as long as they are a winter-based deicer.
localsyr.com
“Ted & Amy in the Morning” co-host Ted Long’s wife, Bobbie Long has passed away
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After a fierce battle with liver disease, Ted Long’s wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Long, has passed away. On October 19, the 93Q official Twitter page posted a tweet saying, “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House. Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo sentenced for escaping custody
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
wxxinews.org
YMCA of Greater Rochester names new president and CEO
The YMCA of Greater Rochester has named a new president and CEO who will fill the role after George Romell retires next year. Ernest Lamour most recently served as president and CEO of the Ridgewood YMCA in New Jersey, and before that led the Stamford YMCA in Connecticut and worked in various leadership roles with the Stamford Jewish Community Center.
Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair
GATES, NY (WROC) When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job, — or rating,– was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237). “And they said– […]
Comments / 0