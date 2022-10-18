ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
HENRIETTA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Big Frog 104

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
chronicle-express.com

Oktoberfest Volksmarch on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
PENN YAN, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Women of Geneseo’s Temple Hill Cemetery Wow Spirit Walkers

The Temple Hill Cemetery Association (THCA) in Geneseo has been holding Spirit Walks since 2013, but many are still unaware of the incredible experience the THCA provides for the community each October. The Genesee Valley is filled with outstanding historical personalities, and the THCA’s Spirit Walks have a unique way of bringing its dearly departed to life.
GENESEO, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN

The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
HILTON, NY
Daily Messenger

Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park

CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Two Medina men are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Conesus. The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Potter was operating the vehicle on an expired license; one of his passengers, 18-year-old Marcus Scribner was in possession of an illegal knife and LSD. Both were booked at Livingston County Jail and released with appearance tickets for future court dates.
BATAVIA, NY
wxxinews.org

YMCA of Greater Rochester names new president and CEO

The YMCA of Greater Rochester has named a new president and CEO who will fill the role after George Romell retires next year. Ernest Lamour most recently served as president and CEO of the Ridgewood YMCA in New Jersey, and before that led the Stamford YMCA in Connecticut and worked in various leadership roles with the Stamford Jewish Community Center.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair

GATES, NY (WROC) When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job, — or rating,– was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237).  “And they said– […]
GATES, NY

