Cincinnati, OH

Business owner turning month devoted to women into movement

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton business owner is using the month of October to bring women together. And now it’s becoming a movement. She usually serves pink beer in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but this year had another idea. She decided to create a month where...
HAMILTON, OH
Businesses gear up for early holiday shopping

HAMILTON, Ohio — It may just be October- but many shoppers and business owners are already starting the holiday shopping season. Debra Campbell, the owner of Fleurish, says she's had customers that have finished their holiday shopping already. Campbell plans to have all of her holiday decor and gifts...
HAMILTON, OH

