Millions of Americans Eligible for Latest Round of $1,400 Stimulus Checks
If you haven’t yet filed your tax return this year, you could be eligible for the latest round of stimulus checks. The IRS is sending letters to around 9 million American households. If you qualify, you could receive up to $1,400 or possibly $2,800 for married couples. If you...
US News and World Report
NP Pleads Guilty in $4.4M Health Care Fraud Scheme
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing commercial health insurers and Medicare nearly $4.4 million for services that he never provided to patients as he had claimed, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Alexander A. Istomin, 56, routinely submitted fraudulent claims for in-person patient services...
