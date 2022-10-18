Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Dark Brandon Returns: Biden Gets Sassy With Peter Doocy And Twitter Lights Up
The president's supporters love this feisty exchange with a Fox News reporter.
cheddar.com
Today Explained: Netflix's Password Crackdown
Netflix is taking a more serious approach to password sharing. The streamer confirmed during a call Tuesday that a fee will be charged starting next year to accounts that share passwords.
cheddar.com
Empowering Black Women in Corporate America
I Choose the Ladder is a Chicago-based career consulting company founded by CEO Watchen Nyanue. She joined Cheddar News to discuss how Black women can assert themselves more in the corporate world. “So people say, 'I don't want to play the game with the corporate game,' but that's like saying, 'I don't want to play football' but putting on the jersey and standing on the 50-yard line and not moving right? "
Comments / 0