Maplewood, MN

CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
mynortheaster.com

“Please, just resign”

The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!

Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
ANOKA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Bridge closure estimated for full year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

River Falls police reports

Theft complaint, 11:59 a.m., 425 East Pine St. Theft complaint, 8:36 a.m., 302 South Main St. Fraud complaint, 9:50 a.m., 1457 Wildcat Court #312. Ordinance violation, 1:34 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Ordinance violation, 2:26 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Vehicle accident, 6:06 p.m., South Main Street and East Cascade Avenue. Disturbance,...
RIVER FALLS, WI
ccxmedia.org

Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove

Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 serious crashes on I-35W in NE Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes - at least one of them fatal - have closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle - a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. No further details have been released.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.Updates as of 7:50am:MnDOT reports that there are now three lanes of moving traffic, with no backups being reported.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.Areas north of Hennepin Ave. should be re-opening shortly.Details are limited, so check back as this story develops.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Vermillion Gorge Bridge

HASTINGS, Minn. — The latest installment of KARE in the Air features a walking bridge not only for people who are in love with the outdoors, but also those who are simply in love. The trail bridge over the Vermillion River takes a page from a tradition first made...
HASTINGS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

