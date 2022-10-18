Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Support, concerns surround turning old body shop into new restaurant
EDINA, Minn. — There's a battle brewing in the west metro over whether a new restaurant should take the place of an old auto-body shop. Kee's auto repair shop has sat along Vernon Avenue South in Edina since the 1950s. It's long since closed, but what could take its place is causing quite a stir around town.
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
fox9.com
Demolition starts on Nicollet Avenue re-connection project in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly a quarter century of talk, action came Wednesday in the form of demolition. The long-discussed re-connection of Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street took its first step. The former SuperValu attached to the west end of the former Kmart came tumbling down. The Kmart is...
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
Attempt to pause removal of Minneapolis homeless encampments over winter fails
An attempt to pause forcible removals of homeless encampments in Minneapolis until after the winter was rejected by Minneapolis City Council on Thursday. The move, proposed by Ward 10 councilor Aisha Chugtai, would have paused all forced removals of encampments until April 30, 2023, but it ultimately failed in a 5-8 vote.
mynortheaster.com
“Please, just resign”
The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
fox9.com
Hopkins PD works to make people feel safer after concerns about crime off Blake Road
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are working to make people feel safer in a busy area in Hopkins after a handful of incidents over the last year. The department also explained to the community how it's honing in on specific violent offenders wanted in the Metro area in hopes of getting them off the streets.
3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Theft complaint, 11:59 a.m., 425 East Pine St. Theft complaint, 8:36 a.m., 302 South Main St. Fraud complaint, 9:50 a.m., 1457 Wildcat Court #312. Ordinance violation, 1:34 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Ordinance violation, 2:26 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Vehicle accident, 6:06 p.m., South Main Street and East Cascade Avenue. Disturbance,...
ccxmedia.org
Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove
Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
NEXT Drive: 2 serious crashes on I-35W in NE Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes - at least one of them fatal - have closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle - a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. No further details have been released.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.Updates as of 7:50am:MnDOT reports that there are now three lanes of moving traffic, with no backups being reported.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.Areas north of Hennepin Ave. should be re-opening shortly.Details are limited, so check back as this story develops.
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash
A man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Cottage Grove early Friday morning. The Cottage Grove Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of E. Pt. Douglas Road with officers arriving to find a vehicle overturned against a tree engulfed in the flames.
MN Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard
Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
KARE in the Air: Vermillion Gorge Bridge
HASTINGS, Minn. — The latest installment of KARE in the Air features a walking bridge not only for people who are in love with the outdoors, but also those who are simply in love. The trail bridge over the Vermillion River takes a page from a tradition first made...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
