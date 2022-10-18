Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley City Council to begin all meetings with a land acknowledgment
The Berkeley City Council will now begin all meetings with an Indigenous land acknowledgment, recognizing that the Ohlone people are the original inhabitants of Berkeley and that the city’s residents continue to reap the benefits of occupying stolen land. The 175-word statement will be displayed at the start of...
berkeleyside.org
Plan for downtown Berkeley apartment building grows to 26 stories
The student housing developer who pitched a 17-story apartment complex across from UC Berkeley last year is taking its plans to new heights. A revised proposal submitted this month by Chicago-based Core Spaces now calls for its Hub Berkeley project to rise 26 stories above the intersection of Oxford and Center streets. The building would include 485 apartments — about 200 more than the developer, who has built similar student-centric Hub complexes in college towns across the country, initially proposed.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: BUSD should not build a parking garage on Milvia
If you are a Berkeley taxpayer, have a kid in Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD), or are just someone who cares about climate change, you should oppose BUSD’s plans to spend $27.5 million from Measure G to build a parking garage with tennis courts on top, directly across from Berkeley High School (BHS). The measure, passed in 2020, is a $380 million school construction bond.
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire
Heads up: We sometimes link to stories that limit access for non-subscribers. Alameda County will continue using election software ensnared in China data-sharing probe (East Bay Times) Tax preparer who operated in Berkeley sentenced to one year in federal prison for tax fraud (East Bay Times) Hitler truck display at...
berkeleyside.org
1 person killed by train in West Berkeley
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Berkeley late Thursday afternoon, the agency confirmed. The train struck the person at about 4 p.m. near Carleton Street, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said. The two crew members aboard the train were not injured, Tysver...
berkeleyside.org
Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
berkeleyside.org
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist on Shattuck Avenue at Woolsey Street on Monday night and left the scene. The 33-year-old Kensington woman was riding her bicycle north on Shattuck Avenue when police said a driver, also going north, struck her from behind. She had stopped for oncoming southbound traffic to make a left turn when the strike happened, Berkeley police said.
Comments / 0