John Vibber, teacher, fly fisherman, grandfather
John Vibber was born Dec. 4, 1943 in Holden, Massachusetts. His parents, Donald Champlin Vibber and Eloise Margeurite Vibber (nee Cram), raised him in Auburn, Massachusetts for the first seventeen years of his life. He graduated from Rutland High School in Vermont and received his BS at the University of Vermont in 1966 after finishing his Senior Honors Project and working summers for the Lake Champlain Studies Program. In 1968 he received his MS from UVM and completed the course work for his doctorate.
100 people attend acupuncture open house and congee cookoff
100 People Attend Acupuncture Open House and Congee Cookoff. If there’s one thing the team at Integrative Acupuncture know how to do, that is in addition to acupuncture, massage therapy and other healing services, it’s how to throw a party!. The team of the downtown Montpelier wellness center...
The Deeper Dig: Competition in the Kingdom
Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, and Rep. Vicki Strong, R-Albany, two seatmates in the Vermont House, are now competing to represent Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover. Only one can win. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: Competition in the Kingdom.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Hartford Selectboard places town manager on administrative leave
The board on Friday said it wanted to thank Tracy Yarlott-Davis “for the work she’s done for the Town, and we wish her the best going forward.” She had faced scrutiny from members of the public and selectboard. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Selectboard places town manager on administrative leave.
Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’
Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday
In a time of consolidation, the bank’s investors hope the new bank will attend to the needs of Vermont businesses Read the story on VTDigger here: New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday.
Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate
According to those present, debate participants and organizers mutually decided to proceed with the in-person event. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate.
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District completes two designs for natural resources restoration projects in Franklin County
Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District, Lauren Weston, District Manager. Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District Completes Two Designs for Natural Resources Restoration Projects in Franklin County. St. Albans, VT - The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District (FCNRCD) has completed two final designs for natural resources restoration projects in...
Update of Washington County projects included in the Agency of Natural Resources Watershed Projects Database
Update of Washington County Projects Included in the Agency of Natural. Montpelier, VT – The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) received grant funding from the Water Quality Division of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) via a 604b grant administered by the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Formed in 1967, the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) works with and for twenty-three municipalities in Central Vermont, including 20 municipalities in Washington County and 3 in Orange County. CVRPC’s mission is to assist member municipalities in providing effective local government and to work cooperatively with them to address regional issues. CVRPC works with area non-profits, regional organizations, and State and Federal agencies to implement a variety of projects and programs tailored to local and regional needs, and complete projects of statewide importance and interest.
Anti-fossil fuel activists say regulators must do more
Vermont activists who protested the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent forum to examine energy hurdles in past and future winters believe regulators need to do a better job reaching people. They took a perhaps unexpected approach to protest the event. Read the story on VTDigger here: Anti-fossil fuel activists say regulators must do more.
