ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

John Vibber, teacher, fly fisherman, grandfather

John Vibber was born Dec. 4, 1943 in Holden, Massachusetts. His parents, Donald Champlin Vibber and Eloise Margeurite Vibber (nee Cram), raised him in Auburn, Massachusetts for the first seventeen years of his life. He graduated from Rutland High School in Vermont and received his BS at the University of Vermont in 1966 after finishing his Senior Honors Project and working summers for the Lake Champlain Studies Program. In 1968 he received his MS from UVM and completed the course work for his doctorate.
AUBURN, MA
VTDigger

100 people attend acupuncture open house and congee cookoff

100 People Attend Acupuncture Open House and Congee Cookoff. If there’s one thing the team at Integrative Acupuncture know how to do, that is in addition to acupuncture, massage therapy and other healing services, it’s how to throw a party!. The team of the downtown Montpelier wellness center...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: Competition in the Kingdom

Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, and Rep. Vicki Strong, R-Albany, two seatmates in the Vermont House, are now competing to represent Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover. Only one can win. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: Competition in the Kingdom.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Hartford Selectboard places town manager on administrative leave

The board on Friday said it wanted to thank Tracy Yarlott-Davis “for the work she’s done for the Town, and we wish her the best going forward.” She had faced scrutiny from members of the public and selectboard. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Selectboard places town manager on administrative leave.
HARTFORD, VT
VTDigger

Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’

Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District completes two designs for natural resources restoration projects in Franklin County

Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District, Lauren Weston, District Manager. Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District Completes Two Designs for Natural Resources Restoration Projects in Franklin County. St. Albans, VT - The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District (FCNRCD) has completed two final designs for natural resources restoration projects in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Update of Washington County projects included in the Agency of Natural Resources Watershed Projects Database

Update of Washington County Projects Included in the Agency of Natural. Montpelier, VT – The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) received grant funding from the Water Quality Division of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) via a 604b grant administered by the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Formed in 1967, the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) works with and for twenty-three municipalities in Central Vermont, including 20 municipalities in Washington County and 3 in Orange County. CVRPC’s mission is to assist member municipalities in providing effective local government and to work cooperatively with them to address regional issues. CVRPC works with area non-profits, regional organizations, and State and Federal agencies to implement a variety of projects and programs tailored to local and regional needs, and complete projects of statewide importance and interest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Anti-fossil fuel activists say regulators must do more

Vermont activists who protested the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent forum to examine energy hurdles in past and future winters believe regulators need to do a better job reaching people. They took a perhaps unexpected approach to protest the event. Read the story on VTDigger here: Anti-fossil fuel activists say regulators must do more.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy