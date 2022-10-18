Update of Washington County Projects Included in the Agency of Natural. Montpelier, VT – The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) received grant funding from the Water Quality Division of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) via a 604b grant administered by the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Formed in 1967, the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) works with and for twenty-three municipalities in Central Vermont, including 20 municipalities in Washington County and 3 in Orange County. CVRPC’s mission is to assist member municipalities in providing effective local government and to work cooperatively with them to address regional issues. CVRPC works with area non-profits, regional organizations, and State and Federal agencies to implement a variety of projects and programs tailored to local and regional needs, and complete projects of statewide importance and interest.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO