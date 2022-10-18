Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Arrest made for Dover homicide
A Dover man is under arrest for a homicide in the city last weekend. Dover Police said Friday that 30-year-old Duante Morrison was identified as a suspect in connection with the early-morning shooting death last Sunday of 29-year-old Jesse Holley on South Bradford Street. Police learned that Morrison was at...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot during Dover home invasion; homeowner charged with drug crimes
A Dover man faces drug-dealing charges following a home invasion that led to a California man getting shot. Dover Police said that State Troopers responded to reports of gunshots on Whiteoak Road late Tuesday night. A 46-year-old California man was flown to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
Police in Havre de Grace are searching for a wanted robbery, stabbing suspect
Back on October 11, investigators say Andre Lamar Williams stabbed a victim before robbing them in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash
According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Police Chase Ends With Driver Ejected, Airlifted To CER
Earlier this morning a patient was transported from Nanticoke Hospital in Bridgeville to Christiana Hospital via LifeNet in critical condition. The patient, a man reportedly in his 20s, was originally taken to Nanticoke Hospital after a police chase ended with the man being ejected from his vehicle. At this time...
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, DE. The incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road, Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
Port Deposit man faces drug distribution charges after I-95 traffic stop
A Cecil County man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with crack cocaine while driving down I-95 in Delaware.
Early-Morning Boat Explosion Rocks Harford County Marina: Fire Marshal
A boater in Maryland received an explosive start to Friday morning when a vessel went up in flames after a fresh refueling at the Tidewater Marina in Harford County. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the marina on Bourbon Street in Havre De Grace, where there was a massive boat fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing throughout the area.
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Gunmen Rob Dollar Store Clerk Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road in Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Memorial Drive crash claims third life
New Castle County Police said the third person involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Memorial Drive, has died. 57-year old Angela Weeks of New Castle died at Christiana Hospital. She was flown there by Delaware State Police helicopter after having been treated on scene by New Castle County...
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Late Tuesday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
Comments / 5