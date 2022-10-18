ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Remains found off of Franklin County highway

UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff. Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side […]
NATCHEZ, MS
breezynews.com

House Fire on South Natchez

On Thursday at 12:46am, the McAdams power plant requested deputies, saying that someone was messing with their tractors. At 5:14am, a caller on south Natchez reported a shed on fire, catching a residence on fire. At 5:46am, assistance was requested from county fire. Further details as they develop.
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

‘Amazing news’: Vidalia mayor reacts to $220M awarded to Syrah

VIDALIA, La. — Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
VIDALIA, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Fire consumes city block in Tallulah

A fire consumed a city block in Tallulah Wednesday night. At around 8 p.m., authorities in Tallulah were notified of a structure fire at a business on Depot and Mulberry. “It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Harold Allen. In addition to multiple units from Tallulah, East Carrol Parish and Tensas Parish were called in to assist in containing the fire. “Upon the arrival of Engine 1, the first engine on the scene the building was fully involved from the Depot Street side to the Mulberry Street side.” A muffler shop, a nail shop, Tower Loan, and a vacant business location were all destroyed by the fire.
TALLULAH, LA
WLBT

Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
wessonnews.com

ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine

Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
Natchez Democrat

Non-profit group GMSS plans community appreciation event Oct. 23

NATCHEZ — GMSS, pronounced “GEMS,” is a nonprofit organization, founded by Glennese Michelle Smith in 2016. GMSS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to help abused adults and children, prevent high school dropouts, help those dealing with mental challenges due to other issues, and also assist with the homeless.
NATCHEZ, MS
KNOE TV8

Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
TALLULAH, LA
KNOE TV8

CPSO opens new administrative building to at-risk victims

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Most Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s investigators and administrators are now working out of the new Administration/Community Justice Center located at 27797 Hwy. 15 in Ferriday. Public Relations Director Brandy Spears of CPSO says the doors to the community center are also open to domestic...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested

FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Tigers shutout Tylertown to win region

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers did what not many people expected them to do last Friday night against Tylertown High School with the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship at stake — shut out the Chiefs. But that’s exactly what happened as Jefferson County blanked Tylertown 34-0...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
macaronikid.com

A Fall Festival Event - McComb-Veazy Homecoming

If you’re in the mood for something family friendly and fun to do Halloween weekend,. the McComb-Veazey Homecoming: A Fall Festival is the place to be. On October 29th, the corner of 12th St and S. Magnolia, in the McComb-Veazey Cultural District will transform into a festival full of...
MCCOMB, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy