Read full article on original website
Related
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
Remains found off of Franklin County highway
UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff. Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side […]
breezynews.com
House Fire on South Natchez
On Thursday at 12:46am, the McAdams power plant requested deputies, saying that someone was messing with their tractors. At 5:14am, a caller on south Natchez reported a shed on fire, catching a residence on fire. At 5:46am, assistance was requested from county fire. Further details as they develop.
listenupyall.com
‘Amazing news’: Vidalia mayor reacts to $220M awarded to Syrah
VIDALIA, La. — Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
vicksburgnews.com
Fire consumes city block in Tallulah
A fire consumed a city block in Tallulah Wednesday night. At around 8 p.m., authorities in Tallulah were notified of a structure fire at a business on Depot and Mulberry. “It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Harold Allen. In addition to multiple units from Tallulah, East Carrol Parish and Tensas Parish were called in to assist in containing the fire. “Upon the arrival of Engine 1, the first engine on the scene the building was fully involved from the Depot Street side to the Mulberry Street side.” A muffler shop, a nail shop, Tower Loan, and a vacant business location were all destroyed by the fire.
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
wessonnews.com
ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine
Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
Natchez Democrat
Jefferson County looks to hop in MHSAA Region 7-3A driver seat
FAYETTE — It has been three years since the Jefferson County High School Tigers ran the table in MHSAA Region 7-3A. And that was when Hazlehurst High School was still one of their region opponents. Now Jefferson County has the same opportunity this season as it plays host to...
Natchez Democrat
Non-profit group GMSS plans community appreciation event Oct. 23
NATCHEZ — GMSS, pronounced “GEMS,” is a nonprofit organization, founded by Glennese Michelle Smith in 2016. GMSS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to help abused adults and children, prevent high school dropouts, help those dealing with mental challenges due to other issues, and also assist with the homeless.
You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.
Liquor stores will soon be able to stay open later in Brookhaven, and beer and liquor will be sold on Sundays. The changes were voted on by the Brookhaven aldermen. The vote was not unanimous. Liquor stores in the city can open at 10 a.m. and must close at 8...
Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs
Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs. The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a...
KNOE TV8
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
KNOE TV8
CPSO opens new administrative building to at-risk victims
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Most Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s investigators and administrators are now working out of the new Administration/Community Justice Center located at 27797 Hwy. 15 in Ferriday. Public Relations Director Brandy Spears of CPSO says the doors to the community center are also open to domestic...
Natchez Democrat
APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested
FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
Natchez Democrat
Tigers shutout Tylertown to win region
FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers did what not many people expected them to do last Friday night against Tylertown High School with the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship at stake — shut out the Chiefs. But that’s exactly what happened as Jefferson County blanked Tylertown 34-0...
macaronikid.com
A Fall Festival Event - McComb-Veazy Homecoming
If you’re in the mood for something family friendly and fun to do Halloween weekend,. the McComb-Veazey Homecoming: A Fall Festival is the place to be. On October 29th, the corner of 12th St and S. Magnolia, in the McComb-Veazey Cultural District will transform into a festival full of...
Comments / 1