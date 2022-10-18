Read full article on original website
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Rochester Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Prison for Arson
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for setting multiple buildings on fire in St. Paul. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Felan Jr., was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the arson of two businesses and a school during the summer of 2020. Felan pleaded guilty...
Stolen Trailer in Linden Township; Dog Stolen in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting four storage units with the lock cut off with items taken from them. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the storage units are located on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting on...
St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.
Hunter's son writes book about Wisconsin mass shooting
Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. "I don't think you'd want to go back to the residents and say, hey, the cost of steel and vehicles went up, could you just give us a little more tax money?"
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota
Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System
Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America. It's a mall. But it is much...
Multiple construction sites hit by thieves in southeastern Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Construction sites continue to be targeted by thieves in southeastern Minnesota. Two more thefts were reported, one coming at a site in the 400 block of N. Broadway Ave. and another in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. The N. Broadway theft had $2000...
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries in Central Minnesota
St. Cloud Police is reporting a few stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one was on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue South where a 2008 white Chevy Equinox was stolen. Minnesota license NLC 760. The another stolen vehicle was taken on 6th Avenue North and 1st Street North. Mages explains that it is a 2000 Pontiac white 2-door with Minnesota license 253 LCK. Another vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast where a 2022 Silver Kia Sportage with Minnesota license HFH 926. Yet another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 3600 block of 2nd Street South a 2012 black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license CBF 953.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
RSV cases on the rise in Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. – RSV, a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased hospitalizations across the state. Health experts said the current level of RSV is at a level not usually seen until November. Mayo Clinic Doctor Nipunie Rajapakse said RSV is...
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”
The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
