ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Hunter's son writes book about Wisconsin mass shooting

Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. "I don't think you'd want to go back to the residents and say, hey, the cost of steel and vehicles went up, could you just give us a little more tax money?"
WISCONSIN STATE
bulletin-news.com

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota

Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
RICE LAKE, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries in Central Minnesota

St. Cloud Police is reporting a few stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one was on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue South where a 2008 white Chevy Equinox was stolen. Minnesota license NLC 760. The another stolen vehicle was taken on 6th Avenue North and 1st Street North. Mages explains that it is a 2000 Pontiac white 2-door with Minnesota license 253 LCK. Another vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast where a 2022 Silver Kia Sportage with Minnesota license HFH 926. Yet another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 3600 block of 2nd Street South a 2012 black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license CBF 953.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

RSV cases on the rise in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – RSV, a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased hospitalizations across the state. Health experts said the current level of RSV is at a level not usually seen until November. Mayo Clinic Doctor Nipunie Rajapakse said RSV is...
MINNESOTA STATE
theolafmessenger.com

Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough

“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released

NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
EVELETH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy