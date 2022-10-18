ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!

Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
ANOKA, MN
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hang Time! Is This Ford Ranger THE Coolest Ford Ranger In Minnesota?

Have you ever been sucked into those Facebook/Meta reel videos? They appear once you start scrolling social media and I find myself often getting stuck on the videos. One video I found shows a blue Ford Ranger with airbags popping straight up off the pavement and then driving off on three wheels. The video looks like it was shot in Minneapolis, based on the street signs, but what a rad truck!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

