These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
MN Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard
Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
Minnesota is a Test Market for a New Taco Bell Product
Minnesota is one of two testing locations for a new product from Taco Bell: dipping tacos. According to TheHill.com the Twin Cities and Nashville are the guniea pigs for the new cheese-loaded tacos:. The all-new item, which is currently testing in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas, is made with...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ice Castles Returning to New Brighton For 8th Winter
NEW BRIGHTON (WJON News) - Plans are in the works to bring back a magical winter wonderland to Minnesota. The Ice Castles are returning to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton for its 8th winter. The popular winter attraction will feature slides, caverns, tunnels and world-class sculptures all made...
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Hang Time! Is This Ford Ranger THE Coolest Ford Ranger In Minnesota?
Have you ever been sucked into those Facebook/Meta reel videos? They appear once you start scrolling social media and I find myself often getting stuck on the videos. One video I found shows a blue Ford Ranger with airbags popping straight up off the pavement and then driving off on three wheels. The video looks like it was shot in Minneapolis, based on the street signs, but what a rad truck!
Uff-da! New Minnesotan Doesn’t Even Know the Question He Just Asked!
As a true Minnesotan there are a few things that you will always remember:. Sports fans remember fondly The Miracle on Ice in 1980, when many of the players on the U.S.A. Olympics Hockey team, including the coach, were from Minnesota and they brought home the gold. How about when the Minnesota Twins won the World Series in 1987 and 1991.
