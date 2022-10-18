When you’re a pet parent, you never realize how time-consuming grooming can be until you’re a few pets in and your whole house is covered in fur. Whether all your black clothes are covered in fur or you’re sneezing your brains out, your pet’s fur can get out of hand quickly. Now, if you have a long-haired cat or dog, you know how crazy it is, and how crucial it is to find the perfect tools to keep it under control. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the go-to rake for long-haired pets, and it’s only $13. Buy: FURminator Grooming Rake...

