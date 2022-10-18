ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALB 10

3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man

ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Arrests made in Albany homicide case

Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 60-year-old Jessie Gregory. Albany police responded to Eugemar Street and West 2nd Avenue in reference to a shooting just after midnight on October 14. Upon arrival police found Gregory deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds. On October 20, 43-year-old Latasha...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Thomasville Police investigates deadly shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - One person has died after they were shot Thursday morning in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street of Thomasville. Officers with the Thomasville Police Department responded to the scene of a “shots fired” 911 call at 11:38 a.m. According to a press release,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

APD makes arrest in recent home invasion

ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release. John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police search for simple battery suspect

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 21-year-old Nikita James McGriff. McGriff is wanted for simply battery (family violence). He stands 5’11’ and weighs 137 pounds. Anyone with information regarding McGriff should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville

Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police ask community for information to help solve unsolved homicides

A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon after another homicide in the city of Albany Monday night. Albany police responded to the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say that 37-year-old Marrio Raybon was found deceased in front of a residence. According to investigators,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD looking for home invasion suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about two recent homicide cases and several unsolved homicide cases. A homicide that happened Monday is under investigation. It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130...
STEWART COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Leesburg man arrested for exploitation of a child

A man is behind bars in Lee County following a search warrant conducted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit. On October 18, 46-year-old Palmer James Kelliey was arrested and charged with three counts of exploitation of a child (O.C.G.A 16-12-100). Kelliey is being held with a $60,000...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Police seek man wanted for terroristic threats, aggravated stalking

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say 26-year-old Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. is wanted for terroristic threats and acts (domestic violence) and aggravated stalking (domestic violence). Police say Johnson's last known address is in the 2500...
ALBANY, GA

