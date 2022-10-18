Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO