Maryland State

weaa.org

Maryland Elections | Early Voting Information

(Morgan News Hour) It's that time of year again, where election season has rolled around again. Here is what you need to know about early voting and registration information for this Election season. Early voting in Maryland starts October 27 and goes until November 3. Polling stations will open at...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Don't miss these voting deadlines in Maryland

Maryland residents will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the general election, but that’s not the only way to exercise your constitutional right. Starting Oct. 27 until Nov. 3, Marylanders can vote early. There will be 96 early voting stations set up all throughout the state. Residents need to make sure they are voting a station in the county they live in or inside Baltimore city limits if that’s where they reside.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Republican Party at critical juncture as election nears

Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in Maryland’s recent history. After two terms, including a landslide victory in 2018, Hogan leaves office with a 62% approval rating according to a Sept. 19 Goucher College Poll. By comparison, his gubernatorial predecessor had a 40% approval rating when he left office in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21

Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Dan Cox Accepts Gift from Proud Boys, Video Shows

Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted a gift from the Proud Boys at his primary victory party in July, a video obtained on Friday by The Washington Post shows. “Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you,” a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE

