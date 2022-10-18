Read full article on original website
weaa.org
Maryland Elections | Early Voting Information
(Morgan News Hour) It's that time of year again, where election season has rolled around again. Here is what you need to know about early voting and registration information for this Election season. Early voting in Maryland starts October 27 and goes until November 3. Polling stations will open at...
wypr.org
Don't miss these voting deadlines in Maryland
Maryland residents will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the general election, but that’s not the only way to exercise your constitutional right. Starting Oct. 27 until Nov. 3, Marylanders can vote early. There will be 96 early voting stations set up all throughout the state. Residents need to make sure they are voting a station in the county they live in or inside Baltimore city limits if that’s where they reside.
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
Marijuana laws across the country
With Question 4 asking Marylanders if they want to legalize recreational marijuana, we took an in focus look at the laws across the country.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Republican Party at critical juncture as election nears
Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in Maryland’s recent history. After two terms, including a landslide victory in 2018, Hogan leaves office with a 62% approval rating according to a Sept. 19 Goucher College Poll. By comparison, his gubernatorial predecessor had a 40% approval rating when he left office in 2014.
Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’
Lierman favored in race, but Glassman receives endorsement he says represents a ‘great boost’ for his campaign. The post Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
foxbaltimore.com
"Woke politicians' crime" tweet by Governor Hogan elicits strong opinions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tweet by Governor Larry Hogan comes as his take on new polling was released. It said, "64% of Americans blame 'woke' politicians for crime spike." The Governor captions the image saying "few ideas have been more destructive in recent years than the nonsense of defund the police."
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Maryland congressman, brother make 2022's largest contribution to a Colorado issue committee
The committee backing the ballot measure seeking to expand liquor licenses this week was the recipient of a $4.6 million donation, the largest campaign contribution given to an issue committee in Colorado this election cycle. It's also the sixth largest in state history, according to TRACER, the state's campaign finance...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21
Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.
mymcmedia.org
Dan Cox Accepts Gift from Proud Boys, Video Shows
Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted a gift from the Proud Boys at his primary victory party in July, a video obtained on Friday by The Washington Post shows. “Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you,” a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud...
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
