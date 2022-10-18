ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
SCSU Red/Black World Series Update – October 21st, 2022

The Black defeated the Red in a great pitching duel as no runs were scored until the ninth inning. Three walks and a wild pitch and a pair of singles all in the top of the ninth. The Black collected nine hits, including one double and they got very good pitching performances from five different pitchers. Junior lefty Kieran Schmitz a transfer from Heartland CC and Plymouth, MN threw five innings. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Freshman righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA High School threw one inning and he issued one walk. Lefty freshman Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Junior Drew Beier a transfer from St. Cloud Tech CC and a Foley High School graduate, closed it out with a 1, 2, 3 ninth inning. He recorded one strikeout to preserve the win for the Black.
Huskies Sweep Homecoming Series, Wolves Head to OKC

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team put on quite a homecoming show to notch a weekend sweep, the St. John's University football team made it four in a row with a win over Gustavus, the St. Cloud Norsemen won their only contest of the weekend, and the Granite City Lumberjacks swept the Loons Saturday. The University of Minnesota had a rough outing with both the men's hockey and football teams coming up short, and the Minnesota Wild fell in overtime. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for the second time this season.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf. Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.
SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend. Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday. Shows include a look at the solar system...
Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State

The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo in overtime at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. The Tigers improve to 11-6-2. Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs. The Tigers were...
Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday

The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
MN Resettles More Than 500 Last Year

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota welcomed more than 500 refugees in the past year. The International Institute of Minnesota says 533 refugees have settled in the state, mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Republic of Congo. The number is almost double the 268 refugees that resettled in Minnesota in 2021 due to the Trump-era resettlement cap.
Good Reports on Central Minnesota Pheasant Hunt

Pheasant hunting in Minnesota opened last weekend. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the reports he's heard locally is that hunters did well and he's hearing similar reports in other locations in the state. Schmitt explains southwest Minnesota and in the Ortonville area may have done the best.
