Minnesota State Chancellor Malhotra to Retire August 1st, 2023
ST. PAUL -- The chancellor of Minnesota State has announced he plans to retire. Devinder Malhorta announced Wednesday that he will retire on August 1st, at the completion of his current contract. Serving as Chancellor of Minnesota State over the past six years has been a singular honor and the...
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”
The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
SCSU Red/Black World Series Update – October 21st, 2022
The Black defeated the Red in a great pitching duel as no runs were scored until the ninth inning. Three walks and a wild pitch and a pair of singles all in the top of the ninth. The Black collected nine hits, including one double and they got very good pitching performances from five different pitchers. Junior lefty Kieran Schmitz a transfer from Heartland CC and Plymouth, MN threw five innings. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Freshman righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA High School threw one inning and he issued one walk. Lefty freshman Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Junior Drew Beier a transfer from St. Cloud Tech CC and a Foley High School graduate, closed it out with a 1, 2, 3 ninth inning. He recorded one strikeout to preserve the win for the Black.
Huskies Sweep Homecoming Series, Wolves Head to OKC
The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team put on quite a homecoming show to notch a weekend sweep, the St. John's University football team made it four in a row with a win over Gustavus, the St. Cloud Norsemen won their only contest of the weekend, and the Granite City Lumberjacks swept the Loons Saturday. The University of Minnesota had a rough outing with both the men's hockey and football teams coming up short, and the Minnesota Wild fell in overtime. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for the second time this season.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf. Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.
St. Cloud Stand Down Holding Annual Expo, Job Fair for Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Central Minnesota veterans are invited to stop by the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday. Stand Down St. Cloud is holding their 39th annual expo and job fair. Spokesman Bob Behrens says they will have over 50 businesses and organizations ready to...
SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend. Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday. Shows include a look at the solar system...
Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State
The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo in overtime at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. The Tigers improve to 11-6-2. Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs. The Tigers were...
Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday
The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance. The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He will work closely with the St....
Election 2022: 2 Vying for Open St. Cloud Ward 2 Seat
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two women are vying for an open seat on the St. Cloud City Council. Sandra Brakstad and Karen Larson are campaigning for the seat in Ward 2 that is currently held by Steve Laraway. Karen Larson is a retired college professor. She says her top...
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
MN Resettles More Than 500 Last Year
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota welcomed more than 500 refugees in the past year. The International Institute of Minnesota says 533 refugees have settled in the state, mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Republic of Congo. The number is almost double the 268 refugees that resettled in Minnesota in 2021 due to the Trump-era resettlement cap.
Good Reports on Central Minnesota Pheasant Hunt
Pheasant hunting in Minnesota opened last weekend. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the reports he's heard locally is that hunters did well and he's hearing similar reports in other locations in the state. Schmitt explains southwest Minnesota and in the Ortonville area may have done the best.
Should Minnesota Have A Mandatory “Walk Your Dog” Law?
What some new dog owners don't realize before the bring a dog into their home is just how much work a dog can be. All dogs and especially large dogs need plenty of exercise and fresh air. We have 2 dogs, Astro a Labradoodle (about 80 lbs) and Zoey an...
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong Deer Numbers Ahead of Opener
UNDATED -- As the firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering field reports to hunters ahead of the hunt. Wildlife managers are reporting good opportunities to harvest deer in most of the management areas. In central Minnesota, deer populations are robust and are above...
Some Items Are Not Returnable At Minnesota Walmarts
I'm not big on returning items to any retailer, so I seldom do. It is nice to know what return policies are at your local retailers, just in case you really do need to return a purchase. Unfortunately, some shoppers abuse return policies and make it tougher on the rest of us.
