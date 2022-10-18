ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Emily Ratajkowski’s mystery man identified after PDA-filled NYC date

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski’s mystery man has been identified.

The model’s handsome suitor — with whom she was spotted making out in New York City on Friday — is named Orazio Rispo.

Rispo, 35, is a DJ who has been spinning tunes for Manhattan’s elite for years.

Page Six reported more than a decade ago that Rispo mixed for stars like Stavros Niarchos, Charlotte Casiraghi, Mark Getty and Uma Thurman at art dealer Gerard Faggionato’s 50th birthday.

Although it is unclear how the DJ met Ratajkowski, 31, it is possible they run in similar circles since she is also based in the Big Apple.

Rispo has been a DJ for more than 20 years.
Orispo/Facebook

According to LinkedIn , Rispo is not just in the music industry — he is also a tech entrepreneur with an impressive educational background.

He is the chief strategy officer of a mobile app called Sprokit, which aims to help former prisoners re-entering the community connect with social services, parole, probation, employers, family and friends.

Per his profile, Rispo graduated from Columbia University in 2015 and majored in psychology and political science, cognitive psychology and psycholinguistics.

He speaks five languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

Rispo has an impressive education that includes attending the Ivy League college Columbia University.
The Image Gate

It appears the businessman may come from an affluent background, as he attended two boarding schools, Eaglebrook in Massachusetts and Kent in Connecticut, growing up.

According to an online profile for a record label called Alegria, Rispo was born and raised in New York, has been deejaying for more than 20 years and also owns the Halcyon Record Shop in Brooklyn.

A quote he is said to live by is, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”

That mantra may especially apply to his new love interest, Ratajkowski, who is fresh off a split from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The “My Body” author filed for divorce from the father of her 1-year-old son, Sylvester, in September but has been seemingly enjoying getting back into the dating pool.

She was first linked to Brad Pitt — although sources at the time told us the romance was “very casual” — and on Friday, she was seen taking a late-night stroll with Rispo.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail , the pair appeared to be very into each other as they passionately kissed and clutched each other’s heads.

Rispo’s silver-fox look in this selfie resembles how he appeared during his date night with Ratajkowski.
Orispo/Instagram

However, the new fling may be fresh, as Ratajkowski shared just last week that she was still on the market .

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” the “Gone Girl” actress told Variety .

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of [‘My Body’] is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.”

