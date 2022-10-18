ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, ‘grateful’ charges dropped

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djNyL_0idenZoQ00

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, thanked his support system after Los Angeles prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against him on Monday.

“I am so humbly grateful and thankful for the courts decission [sic] to drop all charges regarding the domestic violence allegations against me,” the model wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story.

Rondeau thanked his criminal defense attorney, Jeffrey Vallens, as well as his family and friends for sticking by his side “since day one” of the case.

“I love you all very very much,” he wrote. “Lastly I want to thank God for always being with me and Im [sic] very blessed to be able to now move on towards my dreams and aspirations.”

Rondeau, 30, was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in February, just hours after he posted a disturbing video to social media in which he hurled slurs at Moakler , 47, and accused her of cheating on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVRJh_0idenZoQ00
Rondeau shared that he was “grateful” for his name being cleared.
matthew_rondeau/Instagram

The couple reportedly got into a heated dispute that ended with Moakler leaving to stay at a friend’s house prior to Rondeau being taken into custody.

Moakler got back together with Rondeau shortly after the incident and said she did not want to press charges against him.

“I’m hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything,” she told TMZ in July. “I will be supporting Matthew 100 percent. This has disrupted our lives enough. We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public, and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DShzt_0idenZoQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSUAD_0idenZoQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yh7r3_0idenZoQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Nfma_0idenZoQ00

Rondeau, who pleaded not guilty in the case, added in a statement of his own, “I am an admirable person, an amazing son and a very respectable and loving partner.”

Moakler and Rondeau have been dating on and off since 2020.

A week after her beau’s arrest, the “Celebrity Big Brother” alum announced that she was pregnant , though she later told Page Six exclusively that was not the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8SJ6_0idenZoQ00
Rondeau accused Moakler of cheating on him.
shannamoakler/Instagram

“I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for ‘Big Brother,”” she told us in March. “It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant, resulting in the false positive.”

Moakler shares daughter Atiana, 23, with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya as well as son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker.

