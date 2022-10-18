CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 3 cents at $8.4650 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 6.75 cents at $6.8375 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 10.50 cents at $3.77 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 24.25 cents at 13.9050 a bushel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO