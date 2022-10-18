Read full article on original website
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: Opinion
New York State Department of Corrections.Multi Media Solutions TODAY. "A former officer at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville was arrested on Thursday for covering up his unprovoked assault on an inmate, according to the Department of Justice." https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/former-ny-corrections-officer-arrested-for-covering-up-unprovoked-assault-on-inmate/ar-AA13c1o2?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=c3a2870a4ece41a3a373c71f7b6607a5.
wwnytv.com
State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
Seven-year-old child struck by car in Evesham
Evesham, NJ- Police of Evesham reported that on Thursday at around 3:20 p.m., a seven-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on Stallion Court. The child was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden. The incident happened on Thursday at around 3:20 p.m as the child was crossing the street on stallion Court. The nearby Frances S. Demasi Middle School was placed on a temporary shelter in place in order for a medevac helicopter to land on school property to transport the child to the hospital. The child is listed in critical but stable condition and has undergone surgery to treat The post Seven-year-old child struck by car in Evesham appeared first on Shore News Network.
iheart.com
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
Man, dog critically injured in camper trailer fire
Joppatowne, MD – A 38-year-old man and his dog were critically injured in a camper fire Tuesday night. Police and firefighters were called to B&T Services located at 415 Pulaski highway on the report of an engulfed trailer fire on the property. When firefighters and EMTs arrived on the scene, they found the thirty-foot trailer fully engulfed and found a man and his dog with severe burns. The man said he was inside the trailer when the fire started and exited the trailer with his dog, but not before suffering burns to over 60% of his body. He was rushed The post Man, dog critically injured in camper trailer fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Oswego County man charged with raping woman in his vehicle, troopers say
Scriba, N.Y. — A Scriba man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said. Rusty D. Gates, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release. The assault happened outside Gates’ home in December 2021, troopers said. Gates is...
Police investigating fatal crash in Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ – Police in Hillsborough are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning in the area of Marshall Road and Amwell Road. According to police, at around 6:37 am. officers responded to the scene of the crash to find one person had succumbed from their injuries. The vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle crash and released few details at this time. The Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team is continuing its investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the first of kin. HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset The post Police investigating fatal crash in Hillsborough appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash on I-87
One of the most terrifying things you imagine while driving is another motorist coming at you the wrong way. This is exactly what officials say happened early Sunday morning, when a New York state man traveling the wrong way hit a tractor-trailer. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened on I-87.
This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Dog that escaped from Newark Airport 31 days ago found happy and healthy
Sukie, a foster dog who had just made the flight from Puerto Rico to New Jersey last month escaped while being unloaded by workers at Newark Liberty International Airport. Adri Galler Lastra, director of Puerto Rican-based Amigos de los Animales shelter launched a social media campaign to find Suki who got out of her crate while it was being unloaded from the plane in Newark. The six-year-old mixed breed lab was found Monday morning. She had lost some weight but was in good spirits according to Galler Lastra. Jim Tierney, a dog tracker has been trying to find Sukie for The post Dog that escaped from Newark Airport 31 days ago found happy and healthy appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
wxhc.com
NY State Announces Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Theft
New measures have been announced by Gov. Hochul to crack down on catalytic converters and auto theft in New York State. Among the measures, State Police have been directed to ramp up enforcement, increase interstate coordination, and partner with other law enforcement in high-theft areas. Additionally, Gov. Hochul signed legislation...
Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century
A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The state of New Jersey spent millions of dollars to install huge digital billboards along state highways from High Point to Cape May. Those signs were intended to broadcast public safety messages, emergency notices, and traffic information. The system is dubbed DMS by the State Department of Transportation. According to the state, Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), both permanent and portable signs, are vital components of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in communicating with motorists on the road. These signs provide the traveling public with warnings pertaining to traffic congestion, crashes, incidents, construction, speed restrictions, etc. DMS are The post Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions appeared first on Shore News Network.
Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass
You’ve probably heard plenty of fish tales in your life about fisherman bragging about the big one that got away, but one fisherman in New Jersey now has certifiable bragging rights. Many people don’t know that striped bass live in both fresh and saltwater and that there are several types of striped bass, including yellow bass, white bass, striped bass and hybrid striped bass. While each species is similar to the naked eye, there are definitely distinct differences that separate them. Last week, an angler fishing in the Monskville Reservoir just set a new state record for the largest freshwater The post Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass appeared first on Shore News Network.
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
