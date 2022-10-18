BALTIMORE, MD – A 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks Friday morning in the area of Reisterstown Road in the northwest section of Baltimore. Police responded to the area at around 9:44 am after receiving reports of gunshots fired in the neighborhood. When they arrived at the scene, they found the male victim, who was shot in the buttocks. Police and the victim were unsure if he was actually shot or not until he was rushed to the hospital and doctors determined the wound was caused by a bullet. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact The post Man shot in rear in morning Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO