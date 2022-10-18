Read full article on original website
55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot in rear in morning Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – A 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks Friday morning in the area of Reisterstown Road in the northwest section of Baltimore. Police responded to the area at around 9:44 am after receiving reports of gunshots fired in the neighborhood. When they arrived at the scene, they found the male victim, who was shot in the buttocks. Police and the victim were unsure if he was actually shot or not until he was rushed to the hospital and doctors determined the wound was caused by a bullet. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact The post Man shot in rear in morning Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photos of Armed Carjacker
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man standing outside his vehicle was carjacked by a suspect with a handgun on Monday morning. The police in D.C. are asking for help identifying the suspect. The carjacking took place on the 700 Block of Kenilworth Terrace in Northeast D.C. shortly before 10 am. According to detectives, the victim was standing outside his car. The suspect approached the victim, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied, and the suspect left with the victim’s vehicle. A surveillance camera captured the carjacker. If you have any knowledge about this incident or can identify The post D.C. Police Release Photos of Armed Carjacker appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three more shootings reported in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The first shooting was reported at around 3:09 am in the southern district in the area of Townsend Avenue. Police arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshots to the back and leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At around 8:00 am, a second shooting call was reported on North Avenue in the eastern side of the city. An unidentified male was shot in the leg one time and treated at a nearby hospital. The post Three more shootings reported in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Teens Dead In D.C. Triple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday night that left two dead and one injured in Southeast, D.C. At 8:32 pm police received a report of a shooting on the 1300 Block of Congress Street. When police arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley of Maryland. Both had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced at the scene. The second victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. He did not survive. A third male victim was found at a nearby hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot The post Two Teens Dead In D.C. Triple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the murder of 31-year-old Adrian Mack of Maryland that took place on August 7th on the 300 Block of 50th Street in the Northeast section. Shortly after midnight on August 7th, police responded to a call of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Mack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and did not survive. 24-year-old Dionte Anderson of DC was arrested on Tuesday by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. The suspect entered a business on the 800 Block of K Street at approximately 12:44 pm. The suspect displayed a handgun and took items from the business. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video. If you have any information about this armed robbery, please contact the police at (202) The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Purse snatcher sought in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a woman who robbed a purse from an unsuspecting victim in the area of Crain Highway Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:15 pm when a suspect, described as a black woman in her late 20s or early 30s and around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approached a woman at a bus stop and robbed her. According to police, the woman was waiting at the bus stop when she was approached by the suspect, who forcibly grabbed her large handbag and fled the scene. The post Purse snatcher sought in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman uses dog to steal car, then runs dog over, killing it
Severna Park, MD- A bizarre incident unfolded Friday morning in Severna Park where a woman used a small dog in order to steal a car and then ran the dog over. The ordeal began at around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning when police responded to a suspicious person call on Leelyn Drive. A 911 caller reported that a woman was seen pulling on car door handles in the area. Shortly after an updated call advised police that the woman was chasing a small black and white dog in the street. She eventually caught the dog and when a passerby stopped their The post Woman uses dog to steal car, then runs dog over, killing it appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks
Hyattsville, MD – Some people are just lucky, and for one man in Hyattsville, luck came through in the form of a $100,000 lottery jackpot-winning ticket. The man, who wished to remain unidentified, won his second big lottery jackpot in as many weeks, according to the Maryland Lottery. A few weeks ago, he won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket. This week, he won $100,000 playing the 6th edition of the $100k Crossword scratch off ticket. “I was surprised,” he said when he visited the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize. The man, who has worked as a home The post Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks appeared first on Shore News Network.
He couldn’t afford cigarettes, so he pulled a gun on the store clerk
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The economy is tight for everyone, but for a man in Glen Burnie last month, he resorted to brandishing a handgun to get a pack of cigarettes from the Atomoco gas station on Furnace Road. The man entered the store but didn’t have enough money to buy the cigarettes. When confronted by a store employee, he brandished a gun and threatened the clerk. He fled the area in a white car and was never seen again. That is until, the Anne Arundel Police Department began investigating. A month later, on Thursday, police identified the armed robber The post He couldn’t afford cigarettes, so he pulled a gun on the store clerk appeared first on Shore News Network.
