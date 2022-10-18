Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
Seven-year-old child struck by car in Evesham
Evesham, NJ- Police of Evesham reported that on Thursday at around 3:20 p.m., a seven-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on Stallion Court. The child was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden. The incident happened on Thursday at around 3:20 p.m as the child was crossing the street on stallion Court. The nearby Frances S. Demasi Middle School was placed on a temporary shelter in place in order for a medevac helicopter to land on school property to transport the child to the hospital. The child is listed in critical but stable condition and has undergone surgery to treat The post Seven-year-old child struck by car in Evesham appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the murder of 31-year-old Adrian Mack of Maryland that took place on August 7th on the 300 Block of 50th Street in the Northeast section. Shortly after midnight on August 7th, police responded to a call of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Mack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and did not survive. 24-year-old Dionte Anderson of DC was arrested on Tuesday by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating fatal crash in Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ – Police in Hillsborough are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning in the area of Marshall Road and Amwell Road. According to police, at around 6:37 am. officers responded to the scene of the crash to find one person had succumbed from their injuries. The vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle crash and released few details at this time. The Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team is continuing its investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the first of kin. HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset The post Police investigating fatal crash in Hillsborough appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore
BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
82-year-old man reported missing at the Jersey Shore
BARNEGAT, NJ – The Barnegat Township Police Department searching for a missing 82 year old man who was last seen earlier Tuesday evening in the area of Cloverdale Park. Police are asking for public assistance in locating Leslie Shaffer. “Leslie is 6’1″ tall, 162lbs, 82 years old and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Leslie was last seen at approximately 4:15pm and may be in the area of the Cloverdale Park or Nautilus Drive,” the Barnegat Police Department said Tuesday night. “He is believed to be on foot and not driving a vehicle. Leslie suffers from cognitive impairment.” Anyone with information is The post 82-year-old man reported missing at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, dog critically injured in camper trailer fire
Joppatowne, MD – A 38-year-old man and his dog were critically injured in a camper fire Tuesday night. Police and firefighters were called to B&T Services located at 415 Pulaski highway on the report of an engulfed trailer fire on the property. When firefighters and EMTs arrived on the scene, they found the thirty-foot trailer fully engulfed and found a man and his dog with severe burns. The man said he was inside the trailer when the fire started and exited the trailer with his dog, but not before suffering burns to over 60% of his body. He was rushed The post Man, dog critically injured in camper trailer fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dog that escaped from Newark Airport 31 days ago found happy and healthy
Sukie, a foster dog who had just made the flight from Puerto Rico to New Jersey last month escaped while being unloaded by workers at Newark Liberty International Airport. Adri Galler Lastra, director of Puerto Rican-based Amigos de los Animales shelter launched a social media campaign to find Suki who got out of her crate while it was being unloaded from the plane in Newark. The six-year-old mixed breed lab was found Monday morning. She had lost some weight but was in good spirits according to Galler Lastra. Jim Tierney, a dog tracker has been trying to find Sukie for The post Dog that escaped from Newark Airport 31 days ago found happy and healthy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shelter in place at Evesham middle school, here’s why
EVESHAM, NJ- DeMasi Middle School entered a shelter-in-place status Thursday afternoon shortly before dismissal. The students were not allowed to leave the school at dismissal. The cause of the shelter-in-place was due to a nearby crash between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. At no time were students in the school in any danger, according to police, but the order was given to provide a medevac helicopter landing zone on the school property. “The school was used as a safe landing zone location to medevac the victim to Cooper Hospital for treatment. Additional information to follow,” the Evesham Police Department The post Shelter in place at Evesham middle school, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The state of New Jersey spent millions of dollars to install huge digital billboards along state highways from High Point to Cape May. Those signs were intended to broadcast public safety messages, emergency notices, and traffic information. The system is dubbed DMS by the State Department of Transportation. According to the state, Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), both permanent and portable signs, are vital components of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in communicating with motorists on the road. These signs provide the traveling public with warnings pertaining to traffic congestion, crashes, incidents, construction, speed restrictions, etc. DMS are The post Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions appeared first on Shore News Network.
This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
After shutting down schools for more than a year, Murphy declares youth mental health crisis
TRENTON, NJ – For more than a year, children and teens across New Jersey were forced to stay at home and engage in remote learning, losing social and emotional interaction and falling behind in key subjects. Earlier this year, New Jersey identified a learning loss for children due to the pandemic shutdown forced by executive orders from the desk of Governor Phil Murphy. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among teenagers. Today, Murphy announced a youth mental health crisis along with other governors across the nation. As leaders, one of our most important and sacred responsibilities is The post After shutting down schools for more than a year, Murphy declares youth mental health crisis appeared first on Shore News Network.
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass
You’ve probably heard plenty of fish tales in your life about fisherman bragging about the big one that got away, but one fisherman in New Jersey now has certifiable bragging rights. Many people don’t know that striped bass live in both fresh and saltwater and that there are several types of striped bass, including yellow bass, white bass, striped bass and hybrid striped bass. While each species is similar to the naked eye, there are definitely distinct differences that separate them. Last week, an angler fishing in the Monskville Reservoir just set a new state record for the largest freshwater The post Kickin’ bass: New Jersey fisherman sets new record for largest hybrid striped bass appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks
Hyattsville, MD – Some people are just lucky, and for one man in Hyattsville, luck came through in the form of a $100,000 lottery jackpot-winning ticket. The man, who wished to remain unidentified, won his second big lottery jackpot in as many weeks, according to the Maryland Lottery. A few weeks ago, he won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket. This week, he won $100,000 playing the 6th edition of the $100k Crossword scratch off ticket. “I was surprised,” he said when he visited the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize. The man, who has worked as a home The post Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win
JOPPA, MD – Douglas Eck just celebrated his third major lottery win after winning $25,000 in the Maryland Pick 5 drawing this week. Eck is familiar to winning the letter. In 2008, he won $100,000 on a scratch off ticket and a $50,000 top price in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game in 1995. “This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy,” he said, joking about comparing the size of his $25,000 win to his previous scores. Eck says he has been playing the Pick 5 since the game started in February. “Douglas placed boxed bets until Oct. 14, when The post Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jerseyeans win big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing with nearly $4 million
New Jersey won big this week in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, with nearly $4,000,000 in winning tickets sold across the Garden State. A $2,000,000 ticket was sold in Westfield at the Krauszer’s Food Store located at 727 Central Avenue. That ticket matched five balls and hit the 2x multiplier. A second major win was hit in Middlesex County, where a lucky person matched 5 balls but did not match the multiplier, winning $1,000,000. Several smaller prizes were announced by the lottery commission. Three $50,000 tickets were sold across the state. One ticket was sold at the 7-11 on Cedar Lane in The post New Jerseyeans win big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing with nearly $4 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Is your New Jersey Facebook feed flooded with political posts from friends? Here’s why
Do you notice your Facebook feed filling up lately with political posts by your friends? Sometimes, it can be frustrating. You just want to see pictures of your nieces and nephews at their sporting events and dance competitions, but instead, you get flooded by an avalanche of posts trying to change your political mind. Don’t blame your friends. They can’t help themselves. Political activism is inherent in the DNA of many in New Jersey, according to a new report by Wallet Hub. So next time you’re scrolling through looking for nice family pictures and memes, don’t get mad at the The post Is your New Jersey Facebook feed flooded with political posts from friends? Here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
This map shows the best places to see New Jersey’s fall foliage color explosion
Few people enjoy the end of summer, but if you want to make the best of the situation as cold temperatures move in, going out to see New Jersey’s beautiful fall foliage is a great way to accomplish that goal. Many places in New Jersey are nearing the peak of fall foliage, and the northwestern part of the state is in full peak season right now. So, time is running out to see the beauties of nature. The New Jersey Department of Environment Protection released a handy map that shows the fall foliage status at many of the state’s parks. The post This map shows the best places to see New Jersey’s fall foliage color explosion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant
New Jersey is now in the process of building huge off-shore wind energy farms right off the coast of the Jersey Shore. The plan has been met with both support and condemnation. On one hand, the need for clean energy does exist. On the other hand, many at the Jersey Shore are worried about how the large wind farms will affect the undersea biology and how it could obstruct the view of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. Others feel that a wind farm in the sometimes turbulent ocean in the North Atlantic would be beaten and battered annually by tropical storms The post Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Year Of Wildfires Wiped Out Nearly 20 Years Of California Emissions Cuts
One Year Of Wildfires Wiped Out Nearly 20 Years Of California Emissions Cuts Bronson Winslow on October 18, 2022 Wildfire emissions in 2020 alone extinguished nearly 20 years of California emission cuts, producing nearly twice as much carbon as California has cut since 2003, according to a recent study by Environmental Pollution. The carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from 4.3 million acres of wildfires in 2020 were cited as the second-largest source of emissions in California, above both industry and electrical power generation, the study reported. Regrowth of vegetation is possible, but not likely in the near future due to the continued climate crisis, the The post One Year Of Wildfires Wiped Out Nearly 20 Years Of California Emissions Cuts appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0