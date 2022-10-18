On Good Things Utah this morning – Watching your children run gleefully from door to door on Halloween, accumulating piles of candy and occasionally snacking on their loot, may have you convinced that they’re experiencing a “sugar high.” This was probably a phrase you heard your own parents or other adults throw around whenever kids were full of sweets and being loud and acting — well, like kids. For decades, parents have pinned their kids’ wild behavior on sweet treats. But while the concept of a “sugar high” is common, there’s no scientific evidence that eating sugar, even in large amounts, actually impacts children’s behavior. “This myth is really persistent,” Dr. Janine Zee-Cheng, a pediatrician practicing in Indiana, told HuffPost. While there has been some research suggesting a link between sugar and kids’ behavior, such as this 1995 study that showed kids’ adrenaline levels rose more than adults’ did after eating sugar, other studies have not replicated these findings. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.paprclips.com/article-source/2115605/can-my-kid-get-a-sugar-high-from-too-much-candy.html.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO