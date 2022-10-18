How legislation has changed since CalOPPA

For more than 15 years, CalOPPA was the only major privacy legislation in the U.S. That changed in 2018 when the California Consumer Privacy Act was signed into law. The law granted citizens of the state the right to know what data is being collected about them, to decline the sale of that data, and to request for their data to be deleted, among other things. The CCPA went into effect in early 2020—just in time for the country to face nationwide lockdowns and much more time spent on their devices. The law is set to expand with the passage of the California Privacy Rights Act , which creates a new regulatory agency and amends the CCPA by providing, among other rights and protections, the right to correct inaccurate information and broader opt-out rights as well. The CPRA will go into effect in 2023.

The CCPA, which started as a ballot initiative, turned out to be a bellwether. Shortly after its ratification, other states began passing similar laws. Colorado , Connecticut , Utah , and Virginia have all passed laws with similar protections. With this new rash of privacy laws, pressure is now on the federal government to act as companies begin to worry about how they'll comply with 50 separate state-level regulations.

"A federal law is preferred over a patchwork of laws," Ray Pathak, vice president of data privacy at Exterro, an information governance company, told Stacker. "From many privacy practitioners' points of view, that is the way to go." The ease of enforcing a single overarching law is likely one reason why, in June 2022, the House of Representatives introduced the American Data Privacy and Protection Act .

The ADPPA will act in many ways like state privacy laws. It will limit the types of data companies can collect and provide the right to access and even delete data collected, among other protections. The bill, introduced by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey, passed out of committee but has since stalled, likely due to upcoming midterm elections turning many elected officials' attention to partisan support.

Still, with a handful of state laws going into effect in January 2023, there may be enough pressure to pass a federal law sooner rather than later—particularly since, as Constantine Karbaliotis, senior privacy advisor at Exterro, told Stacker, "The US has become the outlier. [The ADPPA] will give individuals more control over their data and make organizations more accountable for that."