ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement to reflect the deteriorating security outlook for their region driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy