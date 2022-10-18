ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Gets Candid About Substance Issues And Rehab Stays In New Book

By Corey Chichizola
There are popular franchises, and then there’s Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has entertained the public for decades, especially the eight-film movie franchise, which saw a young cast of actors grow up before our eyes. That includes Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton , who got honest about substance issues and rehab stays in his new book .

Tom Felton has been one of the most vocal cheerleaders of Harry Potter in the years since wrapping his tenure as Draco. His new memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard offers an insider look at his time at Hogwarts, and how it influenced his adult life. An excerpt shared by ET reveals that he spent a ton of time in Hollywood drinking at a dive bar called Barney's Beanery. He explained how his alcohol consumption gradually increased, writing:

I went from being not particularly interested to regularly having a few pints a day before the sun had even gone down, and a shot of whiskey to go with each of them.

Eventually this lifestyle reportedly ended up being disruptive for Tom Felton, who had post- Harry Potter roles in projects like Rise of the Planet of the Apes . After showing up unprepared for work, his loved ones and managers/agents eventually hosted an intervention for Felton. That’s when he entered a rehabilitation center that cost a whopping $40k per month.

In the end Tom Felton reportedly departed that facility after just 24 hours, and returned to that same pub. It was during this break in time where he realized he needed to break-up with his girlfriend at the time. As the excerpt from his book reads:

I didn't believe that my substance use warranted the intervention, but I'm glad it happened because it briefly took me away from the world that was making me unhappy, and allowed me to get some clarity.

After said break-up, Tom Felton eventually checked himself into another rehabilitation facility, which he was at for weeks before being kicked out due to being caught in a girl’s room. After that he’d actually go without treatment for a few years, before he ended up being suddenly triggered. Felton checked himself back into a facility for his issues, which he describes as one of the hardest decisions he’s ever made.

This account is a vulnerable and powerful testament to what Tom Felton has been privately struggling with. While most Harry Potter fans know him as Draco Malfoy and for his delightful social media presence, he’s had major challenges in his life. He also recently addressed the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling . And now the generations of Potterheads can know him way better thanks to the memoir Beyond the Wand .

Tom Felton has a few projects in post-production, and recently thrilled Harry Potter fans when participating in the reunion special Return to Hogwarts . Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

